‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Map Changes Revealed Ahead of New Operation

Treyarch has officially revealed Operation Grand Heist for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which means players are in for several treats, many of which are inbound for Blackout.

The developers have been teasing a bounty of changes coming to the Blackout map, and in a post on their blog, all has been revealed. “Ghost Town” is the new area players will be able to explore while trying to survive. It’s “a Western-themed destination in the southeast desert featuring two new locations inspired by fan-favorite maps,” according to Treyarch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Outlaw, inspired by Black Ops II‘s “Standoff,” is the above-ground portion, while the deep dive into the caverns leads to “Buried,” which is “an underground Zombies-inspired location with loot to die for and, of course, a new horde of hungry zombies.”

Treyarch then went on to note that “dozens” of new structures have found their way to the Blackout map. This will give players additional options when it comes to deciding where to drop and grab the best loot.

“New game modes are also set to debut during Operation Grand Heist, kicking off this Friday with Hot Pursuit, our newest respawn mode featuring three new vehicles, each with unique advantages: the SUV, Muscle Car, and PBR,” Treyarch said. “Roll out in a Muscle Car to spot nearby Supply Stashes or Supply Drops, or put out an APB in one of the new police vehicles with built-in Sensor Darts and the ability to detect occupied Muscle Cars.”

A new Blackout Prestige System is on the way for those who have reached Echelon 80. The new system will allow players to Prestige up to 10 times before becoming a Blackout Prestige Master. Doing so “will unlock Presige icons, Calling Cards, Victory Coins, and more.”

In addition to all of this, there will be plenty more Blackout updates arriving throughout Operation Grand Heist. This includes Hardcore Mode, “a special (top secret) in-game event as well as “the KAP 45 full-auto pistol, Switchblade X9 SMG, Rampage auto-shotgun, and Outrider’s Sparrow,” and more. Black Ops Pass holders will also be able to snatch up and drop in as Cosmic Silverback from Dead Ops Arcade.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with Operation Grand Heist set to arrive first on February 19th for PlayStation 4 players.

What do you think about all of the changes coming to Blackout? What other features are you hoping to see throughout the new Operation? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!