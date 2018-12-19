‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Update Unlocks All Blackout Specialists

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s latest update went live and unlocked all the Specialist characters in the Blackout game mode for PlayStation 4 players.

Treyarch released the notes for the game’s latest update on Tuesday and told players they’d have access to all the Blackout Specialists as soon as the update was downloaded. These characters were previously unlocked by completing certain missions in-game, missions that typically involved finding a unique item and hanging onto it while fulfilling requirements like being in the top 15 or having a certain number of healing items in an inventory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the unlocking of all the Specialists, those challenges have now been renamed “Outfit Unlocks.” Players who already had the Specialists unlocked will automatically get a new Blackout outfit, but the Outfit Unlock items will stay in Blackout for others to find and use to unlock the same outfits.

In today’s #BlackOps4 update: • Balance tuning for Zero

• Half-Off Heist

• Custom Games in Blackout

• Audio and map improvements in Blackout

• Zombies improvements

• Auto Sprint option

• Reactive Camo tuning

+ much more Patch notes: //t.co/VkuxrNXlUY pic.twitter.com/DbRETkHOeE — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 18, 2018

“Starting today on PS4, we’ve unlocked all Specialist characters in Blackout without requiring players to track down and complete their Character Missions, to ensure all players can play as the Specialist of their choice,” Treyarch’s announcement said. “For those players who’ve already put in the time to unlock their Specialists the old-fashioned way, we’ve got a special new Blackout-exclusive outfit reward for you called ‘The Numbers,’ which we think you’re going to love. Players can also earn this outfit for each character by finding and completing these missions, which are now called Outfit Unlocks, after today’s update. And of course, more new characters are on their way to Blackout in the near future.”

Specialists come with unique abilities and equipment in the game’s multiplayer mode, but in the battle royale setting, they only act as alternate character models for people to pick from. They also can be customized with different outfits such as the one called The Numbers that’s unlocked either right away or through the Outfit Unlocks, so players now have more Specialists to shop for when they’re looking for outfits that they might want.

The same update also made changes to the multiplayer mode itself including the newest Specialist known as Zero. Zero emerged into Black Ops 4 as a dominant character with her hacking abilities, so the update has already pushed a few nerfs for the Specialist.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Specialists are now fully unlocked for PlayStation 4 players.