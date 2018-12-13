‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Winter Event for Blackout, MP, and Zombies Is Now Live On PS4

Tis the season for winter events in gaming and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is no exception! The team over at Treyarch took to the Reddit boards once more to share with players what’s new in the shooter and how they can get into the holiday spirit!

Whether you’re a fan of the battle royale play style in Blackout, or the traditional Zombies and Multiplayer is more your style, there’s a little something for everyone in the latest update.

“Happy holidays from Treyarch,” said the studio in their most recent post. “Today, we’ve kicked off our Holiday Event in Blackout, our Winter Event streamin the Black Market, and the new Winter Calling in Zombies first on PS4 – and to celebrate, we’re giving players on all platforms 2XP in MP and Zombies and 2X Merits in Blackout all weekend long starting tomorrow, Dec. 14 at 10AM PT!”

Just like all previous previous content updates, the PlayStation 4 platform has first dibs with Xbox One and PC players able to get in on the action a week later. From festive lighting and decorations, to snowballs (because duh), and holiday-themed Supply Stashes, tis the season to ‘effin pwn in the latest entry into the Call of Duty: Black Ops franchise.

For those looking forward to specific playlists, here’s the most recent rotation according to Treyarch:

Mercenary Capture Moshpit added as Featured Playlist. Game Modes: Domination, Control, Hardpoint

added as Featured Playlist. Mercenary Deathmatch Moshpit added to Featured. Game Modes: Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed. 6v6, no parties allowed.

added to Featured. Deathmatch Moshpit added to Featured. Game Modes: Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed.

added to Featured. Hardcore Free-For-All added to Featured.

added to Featured. Domination added to Featured.

The team also took a moment to explain the reason behind PC delays. “Because we’ve made PC a priority this year with a dedicated studio team and more support for PC-exclusive options and features than ever before, we’re committed to taking the time to make sure each update is thoroughly tuned and tested before we release each update on PC. This will typically require a later release time for PC compared to its console counterparts, and we’ll always target a release window of within 24 hours of a console patch.

“In the case of bigger title updates, such as this week’s massive 1.09 update (as opposed to smaller game settings changes), it can take longer than 24 hours to thoroughly test and approve new PC content, especially when there are additional PC-exclusive changes included. Even one change specific to the PC version can introduce new bugs that often prove tricky to nail down and squash. This was the case in 1.09, and the driving factor behind this update going live on a Thursday.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players can get in on the action and see what’s new for themselves on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.