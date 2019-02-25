'Black Ops 4 Zombies': How To Find The New “Golden Scalpel” In Blood of the Dead

Players of Call of Duty Zombies are a dedicated bunch, and after months the community of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies has made some progress with an elusive Easter Egg.

As of today, The Golden Scalpel, and how to obtain it, has been discovered in Blood of the Dead (courtesy of YouTube channel Glitching Queen).

To obtain the powerful melee weapon, first you will need to have both the Hell's Redeemer and Golden Spork. From here, you'll need to rack up 100 Golden Spork kills by the bathtub in New Industries. To do this you'll probably want ot have the "Ethereal Razor" perk, as it gives you a boost in melee damage.

After you've conquered 100 zombies doing this, you will hear a sound queue, and the water in the bathtub will then be red. Go up to the tub, interact with the button prompt, and then a skeleton hand will take your Golden Spork.

There's more. Once your Spork has been taken, find three colored rocks around the map. The green rock is located outside the window in D-Block, the blue is in the docks, and the red is in Eagle Plaza.

Once you've collected all three rocks, place them by the three traps in the map. The red goes with the blade trap in New Industries, the blue in the doorway of the blade trap in the Warden's Office, and the green on top of the drain under the acid trap located in the Cafeteria.

After you've placed all the rocks, you then need to get 100 kills with each trap. Once this is done, each rock will turn into gems.

With all three gems, fast travel from Cafeteria to West Grounds, and before the grate closes, throw the Hell's Redeemer at the golden nugget.

The nugget then will be behind you, pick it up and bring it to the metal presser in New Industries where you build the MagmaGat. Interact with the table, and then watch as two ghosts create the Golden Scalpel. And then bam, she's all yours.

For how to find the next upgrade, the "Golden Spork Knife," click here.

Source: Glitching Queen via CharlieIntel