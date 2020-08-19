Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Officially Revealed With First Teaser Trailer

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has finally been revealed for the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. After months and months of numerous rumors, reports, and even leaks, Activision and Treyarch confirmed what the world has known for a while: this year's new Call of Duty game will release this year and will reboot the Black Ops brand, similarly to how Call of Duty: Modern Warfare rebooted the Modern Warfare brand.

As you would expect, accompanying the reveal is the game's first-ever trailer, and our first official look at the title, which will be the 17th overall installment in the series, and the first release since the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone hit earlier this year.

As anticipated, the reveal comes way not of the usual YouTube premiere, but via Call of Duty: Warzone teasers. And it comes after weeks of viral teasing by Treyarch and Infinity Ward, which included sending influencers real-life Cold War-era projectors with cryptic slides, in-game Warzone teasers, and countless Easter Eggs for players to solve.

In the modern-day, the only Call of Duty sub-brand bigger than Modern Warfare is Black Ops, so it's not very surprising to see Activision going back to this well again, despite the fact that Black Ops 4 seemingly failed to make the same splash as earlier Black Ops games did.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in development for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, or any other platform not listed above. There's also no word of a release date, but a full reveal will come on August 26 via Warzone.

