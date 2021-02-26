Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Brings Back Popular Mode Due to Demand

✖

After a brief removal, Prop Hunt is back in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War! On Twitter, developer Treyarch announced the return, citing fan demand; apparently, a lot of players had been enjoying playing Prop Hunt on a daily basis! The mode has appeared in multiple Call of Duty games over the years, quickly becoming a hit with fans thanks to its fun concept. The mode offers a nice change of pace for players, and a lot of fans on social media already seem to be happy to have it back. Some have even asked the developer to add it on a permanent basis!

The announcement from Treyarch can be found embedded below.

And Prop Hunt is back! Happy hiding. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 26, 2021

For those unfamiliar with Prop Hunt, the mode sees players separated into two groups: hunters and props. Props are random objects that have to find places to hide on the map. Prior to the arrival of the hunters, props have a short bit of time to find a hiding place. Props don't have any real way to attack hunters, but they can throw them off the scent by changing forms, setting up decoys, and they can also stun enemies that get within a certain range. For props, the name of the game is survival. Unfortunately, every 30 seconds, props let out a whistle, giving hunters a hint at their location. Hunters win by eliminating all the props, and props win by lasting until the end of the match.

It's always nice to see developers listening to the fans and finding new ways to make the experience more enjoyable. Once Treyarch saw how disappointed players were about the removal of Prop Hunt, they quickly reversed course. It remains to be seen whether or not the developer will end up making it a permanent mode, but if fan demand is strong enough it seems like a definite possibility!

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War thus far? Are you happy to see Prop Hunt return? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!