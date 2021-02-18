Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Releases Last Season One Update, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Season Two of content is quickly approaching with the next season scheduled to drop in a week, but that means there’s still one more update to experience from Season One. That update dropped right on schedule on Thursday with a new playlist added to the Multiplayer portion of the game along with even more League Play and Zombies fixes. Black Ops Cold War’s update that should be the last one of Season One is now available across all platforms.

As far as updates go, this one’s a pretty minor one, but that makes sense given the proximity of the Season Two update. There’s much more coming to the game next week, so for now, players only have a couple of changes other than the new Throwback Moshpit playlist to hold them over until Season Two.

In today's #BlackOpsColdWar update: • Season Two preview

• Throwback Moshpit debuts

• League Play fixes

• Trophy System adjustment

• Zombies stability improvements Details and patch notes: https://t.co/rKJSCtdhF8 pic.twitter.com/F05dyG0k5H — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 18, 2021

That new Throwback Moshpit playlist will be live from now until the start of Season Two on February 25th. It consists of some classic game modes with respawns enabled and the matches spread out across three different maps.

“We’re introducing the new Throwback Moshpit playlist this week to send Season One off with a bang, featuring three fan-favorite maps on classic respawn modes,” Treyarch Studios said about the new playlist. “Jump in to play on Express, Raid, and Nuketown ‘84 in a moshpit of TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint today through the end of Season One.”

As is the case with any of the other playlists that we’ve seen in the past, this likely won’t be the only time that we see Throwback Moshpit enabled even though it’s only live for a week this time. Depending on the reception of the playlist, there’s a good chance we’ll see it return in the future.

Below you’ll find the full patch notes for the final Season One update in Black Ops Cold War.

Multiplayer

Field Upgrades

Trophy System Reduced the amount of damage that the Trophy System Field Upgrade can deal to players.



League Play

Create-a-Class

Addressed an issue that allowed certain Dual Wield weapons to be equipped in League Play.

Addressed an issue with preset classes appearing as Unbound in Create-a-Class.

UI

Addressed an issue with missing Rank icons in the Rank / Ladder UI display.

Addressed an issue that caused the "Events Processing" UI display to appear incorrectly.

Zombies

Stability