Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Changes Schedule for Playlist Updates

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War routinely gets playlist updates each week to cycle out the available limited-time game modes with new ones, but the schedule that governs when those updates are released is changing slightly. These playlist updates will be released on Thursdays from now on with the next one releasing on January 7th. Alongside the announcement of this new release pattern, Treyarch Studios also revealed the new playlists that’ll be playable on Thursday.

Kicking off the new schedule for Black Ops Cold War’s playlists will be Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7, Gunfight Blueprints, and Dirty Bomb Duos. They’ll be added to the game alongside some of the modes that are already available including Nuketown 24/7, Prop Hunt, and Face Off, so those who are still enjoying those three modes won’t have to worry about them going anywhere anytime soon.

Playlist updates are moving to Thursdays! Coming to #BlackOpsColdWar on Jan. 7th: • Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7

• Gunfight Blueprints

• Dirty Bomb Duos — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) January 5, 2021

And continuing featured playlists: • Nuketown 24/7

• Prop Hunt

• Face Off (3v3 respawn modes on Gunfight maps) — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) January 5, 2021

In a reply to another Twitter user, Treyarch Studios reaffirmed that the existing set of playlists mentioned above that are currently in the game aren’t being done away with, though no timeframe was given for when they’d eventually be removed.

Supplementing Treyarch’s announcement Call of Duty: Warzone devs Raven Software chimed in with an update on Warzone’s playlists. Those will also refresh on Thursdays now with one variant of Plunder and another for Rebirth Island being added on Thursday.

And here's the upcoming #Warzone playlist update for Thursday! Adding:

• Plunder - Quads

• Rebirth Island - Mini Royale Duos, Resurgence Trios Removing:

• Plunder - Blood Money Trios

• Rebirth Island - Mini Royale Quads — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) January 5, 2021

Expect future announcements about Black Ops Cold War and Warzone playlist updates to be made and released on Thursdays from now on.