Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War League Play Rewards Now Available

✖

If you’ve been grinding through League Play matches in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War over the past few weeks, you can now get some new rewards to make your efforts more worthwhile. Treyarch Studios announced this week that League Play rewards are now available for players depending on how well they do in placements and how they perform in different skill divisions.

The League Play rewards function similarly to how other rewards for competitive modes in different games work. By doing well in Ladder Event standings and in your Skill Divisions, you’ll earn things like weapon charms, bonus experience, and more.

League Play Rewards are here! Earn Placement Rewards and Skill Division Rewards including Weapon Charms, Emblems, Stickers, and huge XP bonuses. Visit the Rewards menu in League Play for the full list. Details at the blog: https://t.co/oQ2AArSx78 pic.twitter.com/CgpLFXfLi3 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) June 24, 2021

“In-game cosmetic rewards can now be earned in League Play, starting today!” Treyarch said about the rewards now available to players. “Earn Placement Rewards by participating in Ladder Events, and Skill Division Rewards for winning 10 matches in your current Skill Division. Each Ladder Event placement type will award a Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Sticker when earned, and additional Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Sticker rewards can be unlocked in each of the five Divisions.”

Included in the patch notes for this week’s update was a breakdown of how the different League Play rewards will work and how they’ll be distributed based on what players accomplish. You can find those relevant notes below.

League Play Rewards

Placement Rewards Each Ladder Event placement type will now award a Charm, Emblem, and Sticker when earned: Finish Top 25 Finish Top 10 Finish Top 5 Victory - Finish 1st Hot Streak - 2 Consecutive 1st Place Finishes Blazing - 3 Consecutive 1st Place Finishes Diamond - 6 total 1st Place Finishes Skill Division Rewards Win matches in the Competitor, Advanced, Expert, Elite, and Master Divisions to earn Charm, Emblem, and Sticker rewards to represent your League Play skill: Win 10 matches in the Competitor Skill Division Win 10 matches in the Advanced Skill Division Win 10 matches in the Expert Skill Division Win 10 matches in the Elite Skill Division Win 10 matches in the Master Skill Division



Black Ops Cold War’s League Play rewards are now available to all those who are able to earn them.