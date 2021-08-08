Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Leaker Says 12 More Maps Are Coming

✖

A notable Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War insider has claimed that 12 new maps in total are still slated to come to Treyarch's popular first-person shooter in the future. While some of these maps will be arriving in the midst of Season 5, which is slated to kick off in the coming week, it sounds as though many of these other locations will still continue to roll out well after the 2021 Call of Duty installment releases this fall.

These new details related to Black Ops Cold War come by way of MW2 Ghost, who has been a reliable source of information with Call of Duty in the past. In a recent message on social media, MW2 Ghost said that 12 maps have still been designed for the game and should be arriving in the future. Of this slate, three each should be arriving in Season 5 and Season 6. The other half-dozen will then arrive in a "post season" format.

There is still about 12 maps designed for Cold War yet to come. Say 3 each for S5 and S5, then a bunch post season That’s a nice amount of maps. Pretty sure there may be a remake post-launch too. — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) August 1, 2021

As a whole, MW2 Ghost also stressed in response to one inquiry that Activision has plans to continue supporting both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War as we move forward. Combined with the publisher's ongoing support for the battle royale experience, Warzone, and the forthcoming entry, which is reportedly going to be titled Call of Duty: Vanguard, it looks as though four games in the series may continue to see new content at the same time.

In the near term, the fifth season of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is poised to kick off in just a few short days on Thursday, August 12. If you'd like to see more of what this new wave of content will have in store, you can check out the initial details right here.

Do you intend to continue playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War well into the future? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.