Call of Duty: Vanguard Teased in New Warzone Image

Call of Duty: Vanguard, which is reportedly going to be the name of this year's installment in the annualized first-person shooter franchise, seems to have been blatantly teased by Activision in a new promotional image associated with Call of Duty: Warzone. The image in question comes from the new key art for Warzone Season 5 which is slated to kick off later this month. However, the tease related to Vanguard likely wasn't noticed by many people as it appeared in another language.

Noticed by reputable Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson, the new art that was released by Activision for Season 5 of Warzone contains some Japanese wording in the background of the image. When translated to English, this lettering simply says, "Vanguard is coming." Although Call of Duty: Vanguard hasn't been formally announced just yet, this seems to be the first instance in which Activision is teasing that this will likely be the title of the 2021 entry.

Japanese text in the Season 5 teaser image translates to "Vanguard Coming". We're going to WW2 for Call of Duty 2021. pic.twitter.com/vriobvf4Sv — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 3, 2021

As of this writing, Activision and the developer of this year's Call of Duty title, Sledgehammer Games, haven't announced when they'll be opting to reveal the next installment. However, many rumors and reports have indicated that we shouldn't have to wait much longer. A formal reveal is said to be happening at some point later in August. This announcement is one that will also be taking place within Warzone in the same way that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was revealed in-game last year. Since Vanguard has been officially teased as part of Season 5, there's a good chance that we'll begin to learn more once this season kicks off on August 12.

Until then, the one thing that we do know with certainty is that the new Call of Duty is still slated to launch at some point this fall. Whenever it does arrive, it should be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

Are you excited to see what Call of Duty will have in store with this year's new game? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.