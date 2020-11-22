Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Leak Reveals New Gun Coming in a Future Update

✖

According to a new datamine, it seems that the Mac-11 gun is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The leak was revealed by the @ModernWarzone account on Twitter, but there is no indication when it might be released in the game, at this time. The Mac-11 has previously appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops, and Call of Duty: Black Ops: Declassified, so it's not too surprising to see it return to the franchise! For those unfamiliar with the weapon, it's a submachine gun that doesn't do a significant amount of damage, but does offer quick reloads.

The Tweet from the @ModernWarzone Twitter account can be found embedded below.

Based on new data mined calling cards it looks like the Mac-11 is coming to #BlackOpsColdWar — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) November 20, 2020

Given the way that Activision tends to release new weapons and features in the Call of Duty franchise, it's difficult to tell when the Mac-11 might end up released in the game. If there's data related to the weapon in the game's code, it seems likely that it will be added sooner, rather than later. That said, lots of things can happen during the development process, and sometimes datamines can prove inaccurate, for one reason or another. For now, fans of this particular weapon might not want to get too excited until Activision and Treyarchmake a firm announcement.

It's been just over a week since Black Ops Cold War's release, but it seems that a number of leaks related to the game are already starting to trickle out. In addition to the Mac-11, an easter egg in the game's upcoming Nuketown '84 map has also been revealed a few days ahead of its release. When players fire at one of the map's mannequins, it allows them to transport to a blue and purple colored area with a synth-based music track.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War thus far? Were you a fan of the Mac-11 in previous Black Ops games? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!