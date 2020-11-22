Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Nuketown Map Has an Amazing Easter Egg

✖

A Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War player has discovered a surprising easter egg in the game related to the upcoming Nuketown '84 map. The map isn't supposed to release until November 24th, but that hasn't stopped some players from finding a way in ahead of time. @TheGhostofMW2 on Twitter has shared a video in which the player shoots a mannequin a number of times before entering into a version of the Nuketown map covered in shades of purple and blue. The music also switches to an '80s-inspired synth track, and it fits quite well with the area's ominous tone!

A video of the map can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

It's always interesting to see players discover these types of easter eggs, but it's even more surprising when it happens prior to an official release! Most players won't have the opportunity to check out the Nuketown '84 easter egg for a few days, but now that it's out in the wild, it seems likely that a lot of players will be trying it for themselves as soon as the map gets officially released on Tuesday. It's certainly a cool inclusion, and one that gives the map a really unique look.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the latest game in the franchise from Activision, and it acts as a prequel to the original Black Ops. Set in the '80s at the height of Cold War tensions between the U.S. and the Soviet Union, players are tasked with stopping a threat to global security thanks to the agent Perseus. As with other entries in the series, Black Ops Cold War features a mix of real-world figures with a narrative created from the ground-up. The game released earlier this month, and seems to be a big success already, despite some major issues on next-gen hardware.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

