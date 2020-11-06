Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reveals Even More PlayStation Exclusive Content

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players on the PlayStation 4 have already been getting exclusive access to content before other platforms before the game’s even been released, and as Activision revealed on Friday, it looks like even more exclusive content is on the way. In an update to the announcement where the timed exclusive Zombies Onslaught mode was revealed, Activision has detailed things that PlayStation 4 owners will get like extra battle pass skips and more Create-A-Class loadouts than other players will have access to.

The good news for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners planning on picking up the Black Ops Cold War game was shared in an updated PlayStation Blog post from Sony and Activision. On top of the Zombies Onslaught mode coming at launch for PlayStation users and the early access to things like the game’s beta that those players already received, people playing on a PlayStation console will have access to the following:

Enter the fray with perks ranging from two extra Create-A-Class loadout slots to a Battle Pass Bundle Bonus when you play #BlackOpsColdWar on PlayStation: https://t.co/R6GmdNNkP3 pic.twitter.com/z7qKa2GrQo — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 6, 2020

Black Ops Cold War’s Exclusive PlayStation Content

Battle Pass Bundle Bonus: Unlock new gear and goodies even faster. PlayStation players that purchase the $20 Battle Pass Bundles will get an additional 5 tier skips. That’s a total of 25 tier skips!

PlayStation Party Bonus: Teamwork makes the dream work. PlayStation players that play together in parties receive +25% bonus weapon XP. The bonus still counts when playing with cross-platform teammates.

Double XP Bonus: PlayStation players can look forward to exclusive Monthly Double XP events (24 hr duration), so prepare to boost your rank.

Extra Loadouts: Be prepared for any scenario. PlayStation players get an additional 2 loadout slots, ready for customization. Available when Create-A-Class unlocks upon reaching Level 4.

While the bonuses may bring on some grumblings from those on other platforms, it’s not the first time that this has happened and won’t be the last. There’s also not really anything in that lineup that should be too big of a deal to those who don’t get it since it’s mostly just expedited progression through levels and battle pass tiers. Extra loadout slots for the Create-A-Class system is one of the main features worth highlighting, but the amount of classes players have access to once they reach Level 4 and onwards should be plenty for your favorite loadouts anyway.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War releases on November 13th.