Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Leak Reveals Return of Very Popular Mode

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War leak has revealed that a popular mode is returning for Season 1 of the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC first-person shooter. The first season of the new COD is scheduled to go live next week after a delay pushed it from its original release date this week. And when it goes live, it may do so with a fan-favorite mode, or more specifically, Prop Hunt.

A prominent Call of Duty leaker that goes by the name "Call of Duty Leaks," recently took to Twitter to reveal that Prop Hunt is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for Season 1, providing evidence datamined from the files in the process. Like all of their leaks, this one has since been deleted to ensure Activision doesn't crack down on it. That said, the claim has since been echoed by other prominent sources, such as ModernWarzone.

Unfortunately, for now, this is all that is divulged. Not only is it not specified when the mode will be added during Season 1, but there are no details on how it will be realized for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

For those that don't know: Prop Hunt originates from a former Weekend Warfare mode that has featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, Call of Duty: Black Ops III, and Call of Duty: WWII. It's inspired by a famous mod for Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare that pit one team of hunters against a team of props. It's a pretty straight-forward mode, so it's hard to imagine how Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War could spin it if it chooses to do this.

That said, for now, take all of this with a grain of salt. While the sources in question have proven reliable in the past, nothing here is official, and even if it's accurate, it's also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, neither Treyarch nor Activision have commented on the leak, and it's unlikely either will, however, if either or both do, we will be sure to update the article with what is said. In the meantime, for more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage under the sun on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, click here.