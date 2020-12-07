Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Trailer Released

In just a little over one week, the first major content update will be coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The game added Nuketown '84 recently, along with a couple of additional cosmetics, but that was really it. The arrival of Season 1 will bring new maps, game modes, and operators to Black Ops Cold War, in addition to the merging of Warzone with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. On Monday morning, after a cryptic countdown video that revealed hints about Season 1, Call of Duty released a full cinematic trailer.

The debut trailer for Season 1, which you can watch below, is all about the new operator, Stitch. A former KGB operative, Stitch had his eye removed by Adler during an interrogation back in the 1960s. Now, he's out for revenge, and he has arrived to confront Adler face to face. Check it out!

BREAKING: Black Ops Cold War Season One Intro Cinematic Trailer is here! pic.twitter.com/8tzQ2a6rRX — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) December 7, 2020

One of the clues in the countdown video revealed a full bio and backstory for Stitch, much of which played out in the cinematic trailer. Stitch and his team broke into a CIA hideout and killed everyone there, looking for information about Adler. Stitch then explored the cork board of information and explained the history between them, which included his history working on Rebirth Island.

The trailer eventually cuts to 1984 and teases one of the brand new maps coming to the game. Although it hasn't been announced yet, it looks as though Black Ops Cold War will be getting a multiplayer map set at a mall. The Mall at the Pines in New Jersey looks like something straight out of Stranger Things, complete with neon signs and an abandoned parking lot.

Here's the official background story for Season 1:

"Time to settle the score. A trap has been set. A CIA safehouse has been hit. And an old enemy returns to get his revenge. After storming an experimental Nova 6 production site on Rebirth Island, Russell Adler has made a powerful enemy in Vikhor "Stitch" Kuzmin, the ex-KGB leader of the Nova 6 program. And Stitch is looking to settle the score. Now, Adler and his CIA strike team find themselves trapped, and surrounded by enough Nova 6 nerve gas to throw the world off its axis."

Are you looking forward to the first season of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 arrives on December 16th.