Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Announces Season 3 Gun Nerfs and Buffs

✖

A number of weapons in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will receive nerfs and buffs when the game's pre-season update releases on April 21st. At this time, the exact changes are unknown, but Treyarch is reporting that full patch notes will be released tomorrow. Players can expect "tuning" for all shotguns, all LMGs, Assault Rifle barrel attachments, the Krig 6, and more. For now, fans will just have to wait and see how these changes will pan out, but reception seems to be fairly positive on social media. Hopefully that will remain the case when more details are released.

A partial list of weapons that will receive nerfs and buffs can be found in the Tweet from Treyarch embedded below.

New weapon tuning incoming in our #BlackOpsColdWar pre-season update for: • All LMGs

• All shotguns (including the Streetsweeper)

• FFAR 1

• Krig 6

• Assault rifle Barrel attachments

• SMG sprint speed

+ more Full patch notes tomorrow! — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) April 20, 2021

Ideally, the weapon buffs will have a positive impact on the game going forward. While these types of changes can be frustrating for players that have gotten used to the weapons, developers like Treyarch need to continually fine-tune their games to make the overall experience more enjoyable for players. It will be interesting to see whether or not the adjustments are seen in a positive light once the pre-season update goes live, but it would be impossible for the developer to please everyone!

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the latest game in the franchise from Activision. Set during the 1980's, the game is a direct follow-up to the original Call of Duty: Black Ops. The game's single-player campaign sees players chasing Perseus, a legendary spy for the Soviet Union. The game released last November, and has been mostly well-received, despite some technical issues. Activision is already working on the next game in the series, which will apparently be set during World War II.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to these weapon buffs in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? Are you concerned about any of the changes? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!