Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reportedly Has Major Issues on Xbox Series X

✖

This week saw the release of both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and the Xbox Series X, and it seems that users are encountering a number of issues running the software on the all-new hardware. It's hard to say how prominent these issues are, but across social media, multiple users are reportedly running into problems that crop-up with the game, including an issue where the Xbox Series X is fully shut down altogether. Neither Activision nor Xbox have addressed these issues just yet, and it remains to be seen whether or not these problems are also appearing on the Xbox Series S hardware.

On Twitter, user Jeremy Curtiss is one of several posters citing these issues. Their thoughts can be found embedded below.

@Treyarch black ops Cold War is constantly shutting down my Xbox series x. Are you guys working on a fix for this issue?? It’s happened since launch about every 20 min game shuts my console completely down or kicks me from game — Jeremy curtiss (@remy88pomona) November 14, 2020

Some bugs during a console's launch window are to be expected, but it's still unfortunate for those that just spent a lot of money buying a brand-new console and new software to enjoy on it. With how many people seem to be encountering these problems, it's safe to assume that Activision and Treyarch are already working on a solution. However, until the publisher and developer address the situation, fans should let them know on social media, so they can properly gauge the prominence of the issue.

The problem is all the more frustrating for Xbox fans, as this doesn't seem to be an issue with the PS5 version. PlayStation has a timed exclusive mode that the Xbox version of Black Ops Cold War doesn't have, and PlayStation users also had early access to the beta. As such, Xbox fans can't be blamed for feeling shorted in general, at the moment. Hopefully, a fix for these problems can be determined quickly, so fans can get back to the action!

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War thus far? Have you encountered similar issues in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!