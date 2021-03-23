Call of Duty 2021: Title, Setting, and More Reportedly Revealed

✖

The next entry in the Call of Duty franchise will reportedly take place during World War II, and the game is tentatively titled "WWII: Vanguard." According to sources for Modern Warzone, the game will also have an impact on Call of Duty: Warzone, and will see weapons and assets shared with the title in a manner similar to Black Ops Cold War. Last month, Modern Warzone reported that Call of Duty 2021 is in development from Sledgehammer Games, which would be fitting, as the developer previously worked on Call of Duty: WWII. Clearly, the team has a bit of experience with the setting!

Modern Warzone seems confident in its sourcing, but the piece reporting these details also mentions that previous rumors have pointed to a 1950s setting for the next Call of Duty. Since World War II ended in 1945, that wouldn't make much sense! Modern Warzone speculates that WWII: Vanguard could be set in an alternate timeline where the war dragged out longer. In this writer's opinion, it's also possible Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard could be a game that specifically deals with events directly following the war, such as rogue Axis forces. Unfortunately, it's all just conjecture, at this time!

Interestingly enough, WWII: Vanguard is not the only new Call of Duty game that could be in development. A prominent Call of Duty leaker has also hinted that a Call of Duty: Zombies standalone game might be in the works from Activision. Further details are quite slim at this time, including which team might be developing the game. If it does prove correct, Call of Duty fans just might have a lot more content to enjoy in the future!

For now, readers are advised to take these reports with a grain of salt until Activision makes some kind of official announcement. Sources sometimes get information incorrect, and plans can often change during development. Black Ops Cold War just released a few short months ago, so it will likely be a bit longer before the publisher reveals anything concrete about its next Call of Duty game. Hopefully more information will come sooner, rather than later!

Would you be happy to see Sledgehammer Games develop the next Call of Duty? Do you think the next entry in the series will be set during World War II?