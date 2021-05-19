Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded Launch Time, Sizes Confirmed

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone are both getting their big mid-season updates soon with the release of Season Three Reloaded. The contents of those updates are already known to include things like Rambo and more that Activision outlined this week, but we also know now the sizes of the updates and the times that they’ll be released so that Call of Duty players can plan accordingly.

That kind of information is useful for any game, but it’s especially useful when it comes to Call of Duty since there are several games to factor into the sizes of the experience. Those games take up quite a bit of room already, so it’s worth planning ahead for the sizes of the updates if you need to so that you’re not stuck with a late download and some tough erasure decisions to make when clearing room for new content.

We brought the heroes. You bring the action. On May 20th, lock and load with all-new 80s Action Heroes in Season Three Reloaded of #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone. More intel here: https://t.co/vXb6wezWyf pic.twitter.com/MBLwqkOytY — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 18, 2021

“The Season Three Reloaded update will have a download size of approximately 7.1-13.1 GB for those who own the full version of Black Ops Cold War, and 14.6-18.1 GB for those who own the free-to-play Warzone and are current on the latest updates on either or both games,” Activision said.

The Warzone file is bigger because of optimizations of data, Activision added, but big is big for a system with limited space, so plan accordingly.

As for the timing of the updates, they’ll be released in two parts. The first should already be available with the May 18th update for Black Ops Cold War released on Tuesday while the Warzone update will be live at 9 p.m. PT on May 19th. All the content planned for the Season Three Reloaded update should be live as of May 20th.

The breakdown of the updates’ sizes depending on your platform can be seen below.

Black Ops Cold War Update Sizes

PlayStation 5: 10.3 GB

PlayStation 4: 7.1 GB

Xbox One Series X / Xbox One Series S: 13.1 GB

Xbox One: 8.3 GB

PC: 10.3 GB

Warzone Update Sizes