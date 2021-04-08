Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Now Has a New Sniper Rifle

✖

Treyarch released a new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update this week, and with that release came a new sniper rifle for players to acquire. The sniper rifle is the ZRG 20mm, and if you want to see it added to your collection, all you have to do is complete a challenge associated with the rifle and it’ll be yours to use in both Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone.

The new sniper rifle was previewed in the image below that showed off the gun alongside the highlights from the game’s latest update. Not noted in the patch notes but definitely worth knowing when it comes to the new sniper is that this gun has the highest base damage out of all the sniper rifles, a detail which should convince anyone wondering if the gun is worth the time it takes to unlock it.

In today's #BlackOpsColdWar update: • ZRG 20mm sniper rifle

• Science Camo fix

• RC-XD damage increase

• Miami Strike out-of-bounds fix

• Zombies stability improvements

• Dead Ops Arcade 3 updates

• Onslaught gameplay updates + more Patch notes: https://t.co/Dwk6y9gWrq pic.twitter.com/b5XEYJGfok — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) April 7, 2021

To get the gun, all you have to do is complete a challenge tasking players with earning two Longshot medals in 10 different matches using sniper rifles. That shouldn’t be much of an issue if you’re already familiar with the game’s snipers, so you should be able to get the gun in no time. Hopefully it’ll have an easier rollout than the Shadowhunter crossbow weapon.

The full patch notes for the game’s most recent update can be found below.

Global

Weapons

ZRG 20mm ZRG 20mm sniper rifle now available via in-game challenge or Store bundle.



UI

Addressed an issue with UI icon visuals for the "Oni" Reticle appearing too dark in the preview.

Multiplayer

Maps

Miami Strike Closed an out-of-bounds exploit area near the Parking Garage.



Scorestreaks

RC-XD Increased RC-XD damage to take down nearby enemies using Flak Jacket.



Camo Progression

Addressed an issue where the “Science” camo category for the RPG-7 wasn't tracking properly.

Addressed an issue where the “Classic” camo category for the R1 Shadowhunter wasn't tracking properly.

Zombies

Stability

Addressed a stability issue related to Ammo Mods.

Outbreak

Stability Fixed crashes related to Objectives. Addressed a stability issue related to the Krasny Soldat's leap attack. Addressed a stability issue related to the Dragon Relic. Addressed a stability issue related to Wall Buys. Addressed a stability issue related to the Secure Objective. Added numerous stability fixes.



Dead Ops Arcade 3

Gameplay Adjusted XP rewards. Slightly adjusted some rewards for life donation. Adjusted time allotments for Wave 3 in the Room of Judgement. Addressed an issue where the Bonus Room War Store not functioning as expected. Addressed an issue where the War Store wasn't granting vehicles or a random one. Addressed a co-op issue where a player wouldn't be warped into the Room of Fate if another player was dropping into the Room of Fate on a buggy or mech at the same time. Addressed an issue where various shield type objects (Barrels, Boxing Gloves, Sawblades, Tesla Balls) were not working as expected. Addressed an issue where the player’s shield was not affecting the Meatball or Spider enemies as expected. Addressed an issue where the Tesla Ball wasn't working against some enemies.

Challenges Addressed an issue where the player wasn’t properly getting credited for kills while in vehicles for the “Damage Delivery” Challenge.

Leaderboards Addressed an issue where leaderboards were not updated correctly at the end of match.



Create-a-Class

Addressed an issue that caused Optics to be automatically unlocked on the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow.

Onslaught (PS4/PS5)

Gameplay

Adjusted difficulty scaling for higher Surges.

Adjusted spawn rate and movement speed of enemies to match other modes.

Added super sprinter enemies to Onslaught.

Campaign

UI