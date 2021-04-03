Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's New Weapon Won't Unlock for Many Players

✖

The new R1 Shadowhunter crossbow weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has not had a smooth launch so far. It first released ahead of schedule and was notably pretty overpowered before Treyarch Studios took it away again until it was ready to make its planned debut. It’s now officially in Black Ops Cold War as an unlockable weapon, but many players are experiencing issues obtaining it even after completing the requirements necessary to own the weapon.

To unlock the weapon, you have to complete one challenge. That challenge is to get three One Shot, One Kill medals in 15 different matches while using a weapon with no attachments. Plenty of players have already completed that assignment and earned the 15 points required to unlock the weapon but are stuck looking at a full progress bar instead of a completed challenge and the weapon in their inventory.

Keep your eliminations on the DL with the R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow. 🤫 Get all the intel you need to add it to your arsenal and master it in #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone here.https://t.co/7d66F5dk70 pic.twitter.com/DTwY2TapLf — Call of Duty 🧟 (@CallofDuty) March 30, 2021

You don’t have to look much further than the Black Ops Cold War subreddit to see examples of people having this problem. Players have posted within the forum numerous times since the weapon’s official release to say that they haven’t been able to unlock it despite them already “completing” the challenge. They quickly found that they weren’t alone in this problem and that many others have been encountering the same issue.

Over on Activision’s support site for Black Ops Cold War, the publisher has said that it’s well aware of the issue. It’s currently listed in the top spot in the grid of known issues, though there’s no known solution for the problem. Activision says the issue is being investigated.

“We're investigating an issue where some players aren't receiving the R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow after getting three One Shot, One Kill medals using a weapon with no attachments in 15 different matches,” the support site said.

While you wait on the challenge to get fixed, you can still work towards completing it if you haven’t already to earn the progress. You might unlock it without issue, but if you get stuck like others have, you’ll at least have it completed and ready to go as soon as the problems are resolved.