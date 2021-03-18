Call of Duty: Warzone Accidentally Releases New Gun Early That's Totally Broken

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have accidentally released a new gun early that's totally broken, but not in an over-powered way. More specifically, and as of this morning, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S players of both games can purchase the Crossbow from the in-game store, but can't equip it or use it, suggesting that weapon has been released early.

Right now, Activision, Raven Software, and Treyarch have not commented on the release of the Crossbow, but many players were quick to buy it, which means the trio will either need to soon issue a refund or properly release the weapon and make it useable. As of right now, the latter outcome is far more likely.

Below, you can check out the Crossbow -- courtesy of ModernWarzone -- which went live in the store this morning as part of a new bundle:

You can purchase the crossbow in the #Warzone and #BlackOpsColdWar stores right now.... BUT can’t equip or use it in game. Looks like this wasn’t meant to be released yet. pic.twitter.com/807mIksm7A — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) March 18, 2021

We've known the Crossbow was coming to the game for a while, so its release doesn't come as a surprise. That said, it remains to be seen how viable it will be in the meta of each game. It's hard to imagine the Crossbow having a place in the current Warzone meta, but it's possible it could find a home in Black Ops Cold War.

As always, we will be sure to update this story as more details surface, both official and unofficial. And of course, if any of the aforementioned parties comment on the situation, we will also update the story.

