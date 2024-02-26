Former Call of Duty: Black Ops Boss David Vonderhaar Teases New Project

David Vonderhaar, one of the key figures behind the Call of Duty: Black Ops series at Treyarch, has teased his next big project. Last summer, Vonderhaar made waves when he announced that he would be moving on from Treyarch after roughly 20 years of working on the Call of Duty series. Since then, longtime Call of Duty fans have continued to keep an eye on Vonderhaar to learn more about what he might be doing next. And while his next title has yet to be properly revealed, Vonderhaar is now beginning to share some teases in an official capacity.

On his personal X (or Twitter) account today, Vonderhaar shared a link to a website without an explanation or comment. Upon visiting the site, a live image of a farmhouse could be seen. The front of the farmhouse appears adorned with various objects, which some fans have inferred might somehow be used as a clock. As the day has progressed, this image has continued to update, noticeably changing from day to night. Otherwise, nothing particular has yet to come from this website, leaving fans in the dark with what this new project from Vonderhaar might be.

At this time, Vonderhaar himself hasn't provided any information on what this project might be tied to. In his announcement message regarding his leaving of Treyarch, Vonderhaar confirmed that he would remain in the gaming industry and would move to work on "a rare and unique opportunity." It has been assumed that this project would be tied to a totally new video game of some sort, but there's always the chance that this could be something completely different.

If this mysterious farmhouse teaser is related to a game, though, there's a good chance that it will have multiplayer elements. In his time with Treyarch, Vonderhaar was one of the lead designers for the multiplayer modes in Call of Duty: Black Ops, Black Ops 2, Black Ops 3, and Black Ops 4. As a result, the experience he garnered in this realm is something that he would surely take with him to this next game, whatever it might be.

Although Vonderhaar is no longer at Activision, the Black Ops sub-series of Call of Duty that he helped establish is reportedly continuing in 2024. Previous reports have indicated that the next mainline Call of Duty installment will be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War and will release in October. Activision itself has yet to confirm as much, but we'll certainly learn more in an official capacity in the months ahead.