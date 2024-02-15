Call of Duty 2024 Release Window Reportedly Revealed by Xbox

A new Call of Duty game will be releasing this fall, as per series tradition. Call of Duty is a tried and true franchise that has seen a lot of ups and downs, but it has consistently released a brand new game every fall for the last 20 years. Some might argue there are years where it absolutely shouldn't have released a new game as some have been rushed out with varying results. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for instance released this past fall and was criticized for having a launch map roster of exclusive Modern Warfare 2 (2009) remastered maps and a half-baked campaign that was roughly 3 hours long. Despite that, it still went on to be the second best selling game of the year in the United States, but that is a slight fall from grace as the series historically places first.

Nevertheless, the Call of Duty train will continue without interruption this year as expected with a new game in the series from Treyarch. As reported by Inverse, Xbox boss Phil Spencer told employees during a recent townhall meeting that a new Call of Duty game is expected to release this October. Of course, this would be the first Call of Duty game to get properly developed under Microsoft, so it's possible they could be given leeway to delay the game if needed, but that's pure speculation. Microsoft did just drop $70 billion on Activision, so it may not be willing to leave money on the table if it can capitalize on it. This year's game is expected to be a new Black Ops game from Treyarch, reportedly titled Black Ops Gulf War. It will take place in the 90s and feature returning characters from the Black Ops series, though it's unclear who as the core cast is mostly from the 60s and 70s.

Either way, Call of Duty typically launches in November, but there have been a few releases in October. With that said, this will likely fall in the last week or two of October. It's unclear if Microsoft is trying to avoid something else that it's expecting to release in November, but we'll just have to wait and see.