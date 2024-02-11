Call of Duty: Warzone May Bring Back Rebirth Island Very Soon

Call of Duty: Warzone may be bringing back Rebirth Island in the near future. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises in all of entertainment and it has only grown more in the last few years thanks to the free-to-play spin-off, Call of Duty: Warzone. The game has been incredibly popular with fans of the franchise, but also served as a bit of a gateway to the larger series. It's been quite the phenomenon and Call of Duty has managed to increase its reach a tremendous amount and also evolved beyond the typical battle royale genre. Modes like resurgence have spiced things up and kept the momentum alive for players. One of the most beloved maps from the game came shortly after the launch of Warzone and it was known as Rebirth Island, a small map meant specifically to encourage fast-paced action and shorter matches.

Unfortunately, Rebirth Island has been missing in action for a while now as Warzone has seen a ton of changes. Players have been hoping to see the map return for quite a long time since it became a fan-favorite for its close-quarters, fast-paced action and there isn't really anything quite like it now. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 launched in 2022 and it came with a handful of changes to the formula. Players weren't thrilled with a lot of this and Raven Software worked overtime to change these things. In the time since, they've confirmed maps like Rebirth Island will return, but we don't know exactly when that might be. However, a new sign may suggest it's just around the corner. Dataminers discovered mentions of Rebirth Island coming as part of season 3, which began earlier this week. It's possible it will come during the mid-season update, likely around mid-March.

🚨 REBIRTH ISLAND COULD BE RETURNING IN SEASON 3! 🚨



Dataminers have found game files referencing “s3_rebirth” after today’s update to MW3 and Warzone 👀 pic.twitter.com/CpZQ8yrdt0 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) February 7, 2024

Fortune's Keep was also added as part of this season, but Rebirth Island was expected to come much later to try and drip feed content for Warzone. As of right now, we have zero idea when Rebirth Island will drop as Activision has yet to make an official comment on the matter.