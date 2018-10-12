‘Call of Duty’ Blackout’s Map Is 1,500 Times Larger Than Nuketown

Videos by ComicBook.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 ZombiesBlackout lot

A new video has been released on the PlayStation YouTube channel, with Treyarch’s David Vonderhaar discussing the Blackout map that players will be able to travel across by foot, vehicle or other means as they hunt down their opponents. Just be prepared to travel quite a bit, because it’s, as Bernie Sanders would put it, yuuuuuuuge.

“This map has got the gameplay that fans love and gameplay they’ve never seen, including new gameplay like verticality, the head-on-head combat that you might expect, and everything in-between,” said Vonderhaar.

But then he gets into details about its size, and, oh, man. “This is the biggest map ever, 1,500 times the size of the Nuketown (map),” he added. “Because there’s a lot of players, there’s a lot of experience. And the whole point of the game is to survive, and how you survive involves the environment and the map collapsing, until there’s one winner.”

He then broke down the travel that players will be able to utilize over the course of this large map. “Whether you actually need a vehicle or you want to go on foot, these are about giving the players the choices that they make to navigate the world the way that they want to navigate,” Vonderhaar added.

He then talks about the areas you can visit on the map, including Nuketown Island (“not just Nuketown, but Nuketown and the surrounding areas”), Raid, Stronghold, and the construction site, which features a hotel “so you’re traveling up,” adding to the overall experience that Blackout hopes to provide.

If you’ve played the beta, you already have a good idea of what to expect from the mode. But if you’re a newcomer, you’re definitely in for a treat. And the video, which you can see above, provides a sneak peek as to what you can expect in just a few hours.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases tomorrow, October 12, on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. A lucky few of you, however, should be able to enjoy it as soon as 9 PM PDT tonight!