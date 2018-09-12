‘Call of Duty Blackout:’ Players Reporting Matchmaking, Server Issues

For those currently playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s “Blackout,” warnings of connectivity issues with the Battle Royale mode are in effect despite Activision Support showing all servers are online.

Many players have been reporting not being able to get into the beta for Blackout. It’s hard to pin down exactly what the issue is since the official server status is green across the board, but the Reddit boards and Twitter are both rife with reports of connectivity issues.

Another issue players are reporting is that the beta codes are no longer working from the Activision website. Between the codes not reading and the “Connection Interrrupted” error, players are not having the best of time when it comes to landing a match.

Earlier today Treyarch mentioned that they were making immediate changes to how Blackout works following player feedback, including the weapon and ammo interaction system. This could potentially have something to do with the server outage, though the studio itself has yet to announce whether they are aware of the issues or not.

Many are interested, whether for good or ill, in just how Treyarch plans on approaching the ever-popular Battle Royale genre. With so many different titles out there trying to emulate the wild success that both PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite experienced, it’s been interesting — to say the least — to see the many different takes on an otherwise cut and dry genre in gaming.

“Everyone who works on Blackout or plays is always eager to share a story they have,” said Studio Design Director David Vonderhaar last month. “That game session might be a triumphant victory or a tragic loss — it might be how land, sea, and air vehicles collided in unexpected ways for a final showdown — or, it just might be a funny fail moment. No matter what, when people get done playing and want to tell the story of what happened to them afterwards, you know you have something special.”

Senior Producer Yale Miller also chimed in earlier this year to talk about the fun the team had internally, as well as taking a moment to express his own excitement for others to enjoy Black out as well.

“The team has been having a ridiculous amount of fun playing it internally. We are so excited to be able to share that fun with you in September. The community feedback generated from going hands-on is always incredibly important, and it’s never been more so than with Blackout,” Miller said.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will release on Oct. 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.