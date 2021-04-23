Call of Duty Fans May Have to Wait Until 2023 For a Real Next-Gen COD

✖

Call of Duty fans may not be getting a real next-gen COD experience until 2023 at the earliest. According to Call of Duty insider and leaker Tom Henderson, both Call of Duty 2021 -- reportedly called Call of Duty: WWII Vanguard -- and Call of Duty 2022 will be cross-gen releases, which is to say available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in addition to PC. Of course, this means Call of Duty fans may be waiting until 2023 for the series to leave behind the last-gen consoles.

If this is true, it's still possible both games will be developed as PS5 and Xbox Series X/S games, and then downgraded for release on PS4 and Xbox One. This would be ideal, but it's quite possible it will be the other way around. Further, even if it's the former, it doesn't mean the last-gen consoles won't hold back development.

Speaking to this, Henderson reveals he's heard this year's installment is "going to be held back so bad by previous generation consoles." And of course, if this is happening with COD 2021, it's probably going to happen with COD 2022, which is apparently being made by Infinity Ward, the team best known for Modern Warfare.

"WWII Vanguard is going to be held back so bad by previous generation consoles, and from my understanding, they are planning previous gen for both Vanguard and Infinity Ward next title," said Henderson over on Twitter, who didn't disclose any additional details or insight.

When it comes to Call of Duty, Henderson is one of the most prominent and reputable sources. Nonetheless, it's important to remember everything here is unofficial. Further, even if it's accurate, it's also subject to change.

The last time gaming made a generational leap, it took Call of Duty three installments to ditch the previous generation of consoles behind. We already have one cross-gen Call of Duty installment this time, so the timelines do match up.

For more coverage on all things Call of Duty -- including all of the other latest rumors, report, leaks, and speculation -- click here or peruse the relevant links below: