Is Call of Duty: Warzone Going to Bring Back Original Verdansk?

Call of Duty: Warzone has a fresh coat of paint with its Verdansk ’84 map now available following the conclusion of the big live event everyone’s been waiting on for a while. The map looks different – though not as different as some might’ve hoped for – with new and updated points of interest for players to explore. But as live-service games usher in new maps, they sometimes bring back the old ones at later dates. This begs the question: Will the old Verdansk be returning at some point?

The quick answer to that question is a resounding “no,” an answer shared by Warzone developer Raven Software in the latest studio broadcast for Season Three in Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Amos Hodge, the associate creative director at Raven Software, addressed the question just over a minute into the video below where he said the version of Verdansk players were previously familiar with is gone for good.

Season Three is a massive new offering of content across #Warzone and #BlackOpsColdWar. Get some of the highlights from the developers at @Treyarch and @RavenSoftware pic.twitter.com/VPajZEYj4d — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 23, 2021

“Players don’t know it, but current-day Verdansk, they’ll never play in that state again,” said Hodge. “Current-day Verdansk is gone and it’s never coming back.”

So, there you have it. Get used to the version of Verdansk that’s live now with its updated layout and appearance, because the old one isn’t coming back in the future.

If you’ve noticed the new map looking a bit brighter than before, that could be in part because of the map’s new seasonal setting. While the modern version of Verdansk players were familiar with previously was set in the winter, this one is set in the spring.

Of course, not everyone’s been pleased with the way the new map looks. With there being so much talk of a nuke going off on Verdansk to reshape the entire battleground, players were expecting what would’ve essentially been an entirely new map akin to going from Verdansk to Rebirth Island or something of a similar scale. The updated points of interest and new locations added certainly make this map new, though perhaps not as new as players would’ve liked.

Season Three is now underway in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, so expect to see more changes made to the games throughout the rest of the new season.