Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reveals April 23 Update, Patch Notes

Season 3 is finally here! This week, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launched its highly-anticipated third season, complete with a new Battle Pass, additional weapons, fresh operators, and a couple of new maps for players to check out. Of course, whenever an update of that magnitude arrives, there are bound to be a couple of things that need to be fixed in a follow-up.

Just a day after the launch of Season 3, the next update is already here. Treyarch announced the new update on Friday, releasing the patch notes to show players what is going to be altered this time around.

While there are new playlists, free access, and double XP additions, this update is mainly about weapons. Several small changes have been made to SMGs, in the hopes of enhancing player experience.

You can check out the full patch notes below.

GLOBAL Events 2XP + 2WXP Weekend (April 23-26) 2XP + 2WXP Weekend now live through 10AM PT April 23, featuring Double XP and Double Weapon XP in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone . Multiplayer Multiplayer & Outbreak Free Access available through 10AM PT April 28. Download from your platform store and jump into a selection of Multiplayer maps, modes, and the latest Outbreak content in Zombies. & Outbreak Free Access (April 23-28) UI Addressed an issue where the player could see UI Error 95650 or 22241 when switching to the Weapons tab in the Multiplayer or Zombies menu while playing offline. Addressed an issue where the player could see UI Error 61712 when entering the Campaign menu. Addressed "Showcase Weapon" issues when equipping certain weapons. Updated map description text for Yamantau and Diesel. Create-a-Class Added “Delete” option for Custom Mods . Stability Fixed a rare crash related to the destruction of vehicles.

MULTIPLAYER Weapons Submachine AK-74u Increased base sprint speed to align with other SMG sprint speeds. Increased shooting move speed and reload sprint speed. Attachments (All SMGs Patrol Grip Underbarrel Slightly reduced sprint speed bonus for Patrol Grip Underbarrel for SMGs to match Pistol sprint speed. Guns Assault Rifles QBZ Attachments Patrol Grip Underbarrel Added a sprint to fire bonus for the Patrol Grip Underbarrel . Slightly reduced the Patrol Grip sprint speed bonus. -83 Attachments (Assault Rifles, Tactical Rifles, Sniper Rifles) Speedgrip Slightly reduced sprint speed bonus for the Speedgrip Underbarrel on Assault Rifles, Tactical Rifles, and Sniper Rifles to ensure SMGs maintain a faster sprint speed when using the same attachment. Underbarrel Developer’s note: The overall goal of these changes is to ensure that SMGs are faster to use than assault rifles by default. The AK-74u required some slight speed increases in order to bring it in-line with the rest of its class, and sprint speed bonuses for the Speedgrip Underbarrel on assault rifles, tactical rifles, and sniper rifles required an adjustment to ensure SMGs are faster to sprint with compared to these classes when using this attachment. Movement Reduced the time that it takes to transition out of a slide to a standing position. Made adjustments to the delay when transitioning between crouch and stand. Modes Search & Destroy Reduced volume of the audio stingers when a player is eliminated.

ZOMBIES Outbreak Gameplay Ammo Mod and Aether Tool item drops can now be discovered in Outbreak. Launchers can now lock onto Special and Elite enemies. Added a new enemy that can drop a Ray Gun when killed. Keep an eye out for the pink mohawk ... Dead Ops Arcade 3 Gameplay Addressed an error where split-screen players could get a “Game Over” screen after defeating the Mamaback . Addressed an issue where enemies not dying after a failed Room of Judgment event could cause unwanted player deaths or game-overs . Challenges Addressed an issue where the “Full Arsenal” Challenge could not be completed after fully upgrading all seven weapons in a single match. Stability Added a crash fix related to Exfil .



What do you think of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's new season so far? Let us know in the comments!