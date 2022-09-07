Call of Duty 2024's Story Reportedly Covers The Iraq War

Call of Duty 2024's setting may have leaked online thanks to a prominent Call of Duty insider. The Call of Duty series has covered a lot of the most prevalent wars in recent history. The franchise started in World War II before eventually making the jump to the modern day and then jumped back a bit to Vietnam and the Cold War. Once people started to demand a bigger change from the series, Call of Duty went to the future and even space, resulting a rather controversial era for the series. The 2022 entry will take players back to a familiar setting with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, a game that will deal with things like drug cartels and terrorism. However, some fans are already trying to figure out what will come next.

According to Call of Duty leaker TheGhostofHope, Call of Duty 2024 will be set in the early to late 2000s as it will cover Operation Enduring Freedom and the Iraq War. These two operations imply the game will directly pull from history and possibly address things like 9/11, the desire to find and destroy Iraq's WMDs, and much more. It's also worth nothing that this is expected to be Treyarch's game, the team behind the Black Ops series which has always been set in the past or the distant future. It would also be the first time a game outside of the Modern Warfare franchise would take place in a relatively modern time period. Of course, these are some of the most politically charged wars and operations out there, so it really remains to be seen how Treyarch could handle it.

COD2024's campaign will cover ‘Operation Iraqi Freedom’ & ‘Operation Enduring Freedom’. pic.twitter.com/XaOPCYfjSX — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) September 2, 2022

As of right now, it's heavily rumored there will be no mainline Call of Duty game in 2023. Of course, this could change at any given moment, but the rumor comes from reputable sources. If it does happen, it's likely Treyarch would release its game in 2023 instead of 2024, but it seems unlikely at the moment.

