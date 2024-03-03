New Call of Duty: Black Ops Leak Seems to Verify COD 2024 Reports

A new leak associated with the Call of Duty: Black Ops series seems to all but verify reports that have come about related to 2024's installment in the franchise. At the time of this writing, Activision hasn't said a peep about what lies in store for Call of Duty later this year. While it's known that a new entry is on the horizon, Activision continues to focus on supporting Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone for the moment. Based on new info that has now come about, though, it's essentially confirmed that Call of Duty will be returning to the Black Ops sub-series with this year's game.

Spotted by @Legitmategamerz on X (or Twitter), a new website has featured a look at what seems to be a new logo for the Call of Duty: Black Ops series. Shown off by Koto, the company outlined its process of creating a new look and brand for the Call of Duty franchise in recent years. In doing so, it also showed off a piece of merchandise that happened to feature a revised logo for the Black Ops series which is seen sitting alongside Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone.

The CoD Black Ops logo could be getting changed to fit the current CoD Branding better.



Spotted on : https://t.co/kd5i7OElYd

— Legitimategamerz – COMMS Open (@Legitmategamerz) March 1, 2024

So why is this new logo important? Well, because reports over the past few months have claimed that the 2024 Call of Duty game will be tied to Black Ops. Specifically, this new entry is reportedly titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War and will be the first new title since 2020's Black Ops Cold War. Given that Modern Warfare has been the Call of Duty franchise in the spotlight over the past two years, it seems logical that Activision would look to return to Black Ops soon. Now, these previous reports have gained even more credibility given that a new Black Ops logo now seems to have emerged. After all, why would Activision look to create a new logo for the property if it weren't gearing up for a new game?

As mentioned, Activision itself hasn't provided any details on the 2024 Call of Duty game just yet. In recent years, the publisher has started to share more details in the late spring with a proper reveal coming about at some point in the summer. Assuming that this trend holds true again in 2024, it suggests that Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War won't be unveiled to the public for a few more months.