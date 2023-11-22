Call of Duty 2024 is Reportedly a New Black Ops

In 2024, Call of Duty will reportedly be returning to its Black Ops sub-series. Following the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 earlier this month, questions have immediately turned to what the next Call of Duty entry lined up in 2024 will be. While Activision itself has yet to say anything about what's on tap in 2024 for its biggest franchise, it sounds as though developer Treyarch will once again continue with the Black Ops series that it has popularized for over a decade.

According to Windows Central, 2024's Call of Duty installment will be a Black Ops title and is rumored to potentially be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War. This will be the sixth Black Ops game in the Call of Duty series and will be the first since 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. As its potential name suggests, this entry will take place in the early 1990s and will center around the Gulf War. Much like Black Ops Cold War, real-world politicians and other world leaders from this era could make an appearance in the game as it looks to "explore a nuanced narrative of the Gulf War, with a critical focus on different participants within the conflict."

Outside of its campaign, this new Black Ops entry is also said to be bringing back popular maps from previous Black Ops titles. This is something that Activision has most notably done this year with Modern Warfare 3 as its launch maps were comprised of locales from 2009's Modern Warfare 2. Lastly, a Zombies mode is also said to be present in the 2024 Black Ops title and may even become available weeks ahead of the release of the base game via early access.

Again, Activision itself hasn't confirmed any of these details just yet so don't take all of this as complete truth for the time being. That being said, if Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War is indeed real, we will likely hear more about it in the early portion of 2024. As for when the game will launch, it's expected to drop in its typical window of fall or early winter of next year.

What do you think about 2024's Call of Duty game based on what we know so far? And how do you feel about Treyarch coming back with another Black Ops title? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.