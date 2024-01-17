Call of Duty: Warzone Is Totally Broken After Latest Update

Call of Duty: Warzone is in shambles after the brand new mid-season update. Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the biggest video games on the planet. It takes the prestige of the Call of Duty name and utilizes it in a free-to-play battle royale game that has dominated for the last 4 years. The satisfying, high-quality gunplay of the franchise has been perfectly implemented into the battle royale genre and become a match made in heaven. However, that hasn't stopped there from being a number of issues with the game. We've seen tons of hackers and cheaters, countless bugs, and other problems that have rendered Warzone in states of catastrophe on multiple occasions. The latest incident may be one of the worst, though.

Today, a mid-season update for Call of Duty: Warzone was released and it was meant to be nothing but good news, but players are loathing it so far. For whatever reason, it has introduced a wealth of new issues for the game. The biggest issue is that whenever players go to claim their loadout in-game, one of the core pillars of Warzone, the menu bugs out and locks players in a state where the menu just flashes repeatedly on the screen and slows the game down tremendously. It essentially becomes unplayable. Players are also noting that the precision airstrike no longer notifies players that they're about to be hit by it, so you can airstrike players without them really being able to react accordingly. Some players aren't even able to get into games as they're being met with a screen that tells them it's "fetching online profile" on a loop. It was also reported that create-a-class is outright broken and you can no longer edit attachments, so... that's great too!

Today’s Warzone update also appears to have bugged precision airstrike notifications, with players reporting there is no alert. pic.twitter.com/9iUbOP8g5j — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) January 17, 2024

If you try to go to 'create a class' in the menu your game will bug and you'll have to restart. If you try to hit loadout in game this happens... 😂 pic.twitter.com/rliLXOGdgq — Fifakill (@Fifakill_) January 17, 2024

On top of that, Raven Software has announced it is disabling the new Champion's Quest feature as the update was botched and they want to prioritize addressing these issues.

"Upon deliberation with our teams, we have decided to temporarily disable the new Champion's Quest feature," said Raven. "At the moment, the current state of the update does not meet our standards for quality and gameplay, and we are committed to addressing the issues promptly to ensure that all players can enjoy #Warzone to the fullest extent possible. Our goal is always to provide a smooth and seamless experience. With that said, we'll be reenabling Champion's Quest at the earliest possible opportunity. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to those who already began chasing those victories!"

As of right now, we have no idea when these things will be fixed, but one has to imagine Raven is working hard to make it happen quickly. Fans are dubbing this the worst Call of Duty update of all-time and the longer this goes on for, the harder it will be to earn back the trust of players.