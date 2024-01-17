Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 Reloaded Update Is Here, Patch Notes Revealed
Warzone's massive new update has now rolled out.
Call of Duty: Warzone's massive Season 1 Reloaded update has today gone live. For weeks, Warzone players have been waiting for Season 1 Reloaded to roll out as it has brought a ton of new content and balance changes to the ever-popular battle royale game. Now, Activision has provided a full breakdown of what it has overhauled, with many fan complaints finally being rectified in the process.
As a whole, this new Call of Duty: Warzone patch is aimed primarily at improvements to the game's map while also altering many of the damage numbers tied to weapons in the game. Additionally, a number of audio fixes have been pushed out alongside some new gameplay features that players can now experience for themselves in-game. Lastly, there are also some new cosmetics that Warzone players can now snatch up in addition to Activision refining previous skins that have received complaints.
You can get a look at everything that has changed in Warzone following this new update via the patch notes at the bottom of this article.
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 Reloaded Patch Notes
GLOBAL
CUSTOMIZATION
- Adjusted geometry and appearance of the Gaia and Gaia BlackCell Operator Skins in an effort to increase visibility.
- Familiar Camo in the Poison Frogs category will now appear as intended once equipped.
- Unobtainable Calling Cards are no longer displayed in the Premium category.
- Equip to All button from Battle Pass will now ensure customizations are applied in Private Match.
- Fixed an error that prevented the Endowment Direct Action Pack to be purchased.
- Resolved and issue in which several Camos failed to apply to the Holger 26 LMG.
- Resolved an issue in which users were unable to navigate through an Operator's skins while using a controller.
- The "Fossilized" Weapon Blueprint no longer displays inconsistent camo coverage.
- Several errors have been resolved that blocked players from equipping various Weapon Blueprints:
- Bone Structure Weapon Blueprint for the DG-58 LSW Light Machine Gun.
- Lethal Expression Weapon Blueprint from the Color Blocked bundle.
- Blam Blam Weapon Blueprint from the Sketched Out: Tracer Pack.
- Empire Guardian Blueprint from the Aztec Codex Weapon Bundle.
WARZONE
MAPS
-
Night Vision Gulag New Variant
- Players who enter the NV Gulag will be given night vision goggles when they enter the arena.
- Players will utilize the same list of weapon loadouts as the normal gulag.
- All existing Gulag Public Events, like "Go Again" and "Locked & Loaded", also have a chance to occur in the NV Gulag.
- The NV Gulag appears at random and is a rare and special occurrence.
-
Overall Map Polish
- In an effort to provide players with a smoother, more immersive experience, our teams have put in extensive effort towards identifying and addressing various concerns with map geometry. We're happy to share that thus far we've…
- Fixed over 50 mantle spots
- Fixed over 50 mounting spots
- Fixed over 150 areas affected by clipping
- Fixed over 20 known, exploitable areas
- Improved lighting in 43 buildings
WEAPONS
Weapon Adjustments
» Assault Rifle «
-
Holger 556 (MWIII)
- Max Damage increased to 35, up from 32
-
M13B (MWII)
- Max Damage reduced to 23, down from 25
- Near-Mid Damage reduced to 21, down from 24
- Min Damage reduced to 19, down from 22
-
MCW (MWIII)
- Max Damage increased to 28, up from 24
- Near-Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 20
- 16.5" MCW Cyclone Long Barrel
- Damage range benefits reduced by 6%
- Velocity benefits reduced by 7%
- Hip fire and tac-stance penalty reduced by 5%
- Sprint to Fire penalty increased by 1%
- RB Regal Heavy Stock
- Gun kick benefit reduced by 11%
- Horizontal and vertical benefit reduced by 5%
- Mobility penalties increased by 3%
- Sprint to Fire penalty increased by 1%
» Battle Rifle «
-
MTZ 762 (MWIII)
- Max Damage reduced to 42, down from 45
- Near-Mid Damage reduced to 38, down from 42
- Min Damage reduced to 34, down from 37
» Light Machine Gun «
-
Bruen MK9 (MWIII)
- Max Damage reduced to 28, down from 32
- Min Damage reduced to 26, down from 28
-
DG LSW (MWIII)
- Max Damage reduced to 29, down from 33
- Min Damage reduced to 27, down from 29
-
Pulemyot 762 (MWIII)
- JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit
- Max Damage reduced to 38, down from 40
- Min Damage reduced to 34, down from 36
- JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit
-
TAQ Eradicator (MWIII)
- Max Damage reduced to 28, down from 33
- Min Damage reduced to 24, down from 25
» Submachine Gun «
-
AMR9 (MWIII)
- Max Damage increased to 31, up from 28
- Near-Mid Damage increased to 27, up from 25
- Min Damage increased to 25, up from 23
-
ISO 9mm (MWII)
- Max Damage reduced to 21, down from 24
- Near-Mid Damage reduced to 17, down from 19
- Mid Damage reduced to 15, down from 16
- Far-Mid Damage reduced to 12, down from 13
-
Rival-9 (MWIII)
- Slight reduction in horizontal recoil
- MTZ Marauder Stock
- Fire aim stability benefit reduced by 5%
-
Striker 9 (MWIII)
- Near-Mid Damage increased to 27, up from 25
- Min Damage increased to 23, up from 20
» Sniper Rifle «
-
KATT-AMR (MWIII)
- ZANG-34 Barrel
- Damage Range Benefits reduced by 9%
- Velocity Benefit reduced by 8%
- ZANG-34 Barrel
Attachment Adjustments
» Ammunition «
-
.50 Cal Spire Point Rounds
- Damage Range Benefit increased by 2%
- Velocity Benefit reduced by 19%
-
.410 Gauge Dragon's Breath
- Near-Mid Damage Range reduced by 12%
- Mid Damage Range reduced by 10%
-
12 Gauge Dragon's Breath
- Near-Mid Damage Range reduced by 8%
- Mid Damage Range reduced by 10%
» Laser «
-
SL Razorhawk Laser Light
- Increased ADS Speed Benefit by 4.5%
- Increased Sprint to Fire Benefit by 7%
-
FSS OLE-V Laser
- Reduced the ADS Speed Benefit by 2%
- Reduced the Sprint to Fire Benefit by 4%
-
FTAC Grimline Laser
- Reduced the Sprint to Fire Benefit by 7%
-
Verdant Hook Box Laser
- Increased the Sprint to Fire Benefit by 3%
» Muzzle «
-
XRK Nightfall Supressor
- Damage Range Benefit reduced by 5.5%
- Velocity Benefit reduced by 8%
- Recoil Benefit reduced by 3%
- ADS Penalty increased by 7%
- Sprint to Fire Penalty increased by 3%
GAMEPLAY
-
Champion's Quest
- Champion's Quest makes its debut in Urzikstan with some new tricks up its sleeve to test the very best players in the Warzone.
- New steps to acquire each element will push you to your limit, and keep the action hot and spicy, just the way we like it.
- To earn Champion's Quest tokens: Win 30 games total within a season, or 5 consecutive matches, whichever comes first!
- Only one token can be held at a time.
- The previously mentioned "Steal" mechanic will arrive in a later season, details on how this works will be released alongside. Needless to say, we're eager to see who the first victors are with this new experience. !
-
Deployable Buy Stations
- Loot underneath a Deployed Buystation will be removed to prevent overlap and difficulties interacting with the device. The radius of this removal is slightly larger than the device itself.
-
Black Sites
- We've updated the spawn behavior of Black Sites so that they're more focused towards the center of a circle.
- By proxy, this should fix an issue where Black Sites would shut down too fast by being in the Gas earlier than intended.
-
Ziplines
- Improved the ability to interact and attach to Ziplines.
- Changed interaction behavior to allow Players to loot items on the ground near a Zipline.
-
Tracker Grenade
- Fixed an issue with the Tracker Grenade incorrectly showing up as a Snapshot grenade on the loot card.
-
Underwater Rebreather
- Fixed an issue with the rebreather that would make using it more difficult. The item should now have all 4 of its charges available from the start.
-
Vehicle Respawn
- Vehicles will now respawn after being destroyed.
-
Covert Exfil and Weapon Case Update
- Stay tuned for further details on the previously announced Covert Exfil and Weapon Case features, set for release in future.
PERKS
-
E.O.D.
- E.O.D. will now clamp damage to 120, down from 150.
-
Quick Fix
- Fixed an issue preventing health regeneration to occur after inserting an Armor Plate.
KILLSTREAKS
-
Bomb Drone
- Increasing the warning range to 14 meters, up from 6 meters.
UI/UX
-
Altitude Arrow Improvements Quality of Life
- We've made improvements to the way that altitude arrows appear above and below icons on the mini map and tac map to help players better navigate their way towards objectives.
AUDIO
-
Audio Occlusion
- Improvements have been made to audio occlusion on Urzikstan.
-
Plane Audio
- Adjustments have been made to the audio on the Infil/Exfil airplane.
-
Music Channels
- Adjusted cinematic music so that it is no longer entirely on gameplay channels, rather than cine.
-
Allied Sounds
- Reduced the volume of friendly Slides, Jumps and Lands to better distinguish between friendly and enemy behavior.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue that allowed Players to clip through geometry while using a Ziplines or Ascender.
- Fixed an issue causing a player to get stuck in a loop and preventing them from being revived if they were downed while plating.
- Fixed an issue preventing equipped Gulag tokens from awarding cash when the Gulag closes.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Loadout duplication if a player left a match.
- Fixed an issue preventing Bomb Drones from appearing on the mini map or tac map.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the squad widget from updating correctly when a player leaves.
- Fixed an issue causing the train and cash drop icons to be missing from the tac map in Urzikstan Resurgence.
- Fixed an issue where players matchmaking in uneven party sizes would not see each other in the squad widget.
- Fixed an issue causing player statistics to not track properly if they left a match prior to the end of the Exfil sequence.
- Fixed an issue causing active players to be kicked out of Plunder matches for wrongly being flagged as AFK.
- Fixed an issue causing inconsistent behavior when dropping ammo types from inventory.
- Fixed an issue causing a delay for the loot crate markers to appear after picking up a Scavenger Contract.
- Fixed an issue with Scavenger caches causing the mission to select cache locations too close to one another.
- Fixed an issue causing incorrect descriptions to appear for some Perks.
- Fixed an issue preventing vehicles from respawning in a match.
- Fixed an issue preventing the maps in the rotation playlist from appearing on the menu.
- Fixed various issues causing players to encounter dev errors or unspecified client crashes while attempting to play Battle Royale modes.
- Fixed an issue causing doors on certain buildings to behave erratically.
- Fixed an issue causing Black Site keys to spawn in unintended modes.
- Fixed an issue causing Stronghold loot caches to spawn in unintended locations.
- Fixed an issue preventing Faculty from causing a delay to Cluster Mine and Suppression Mine activation.
- Fixed an issue preventing players from choosing to stow select items while the Backpack was full.
- Fixed an issue causing an incorrect number of equipped and reserve Armor Plates to appear while spectating a player.
- Fixed an issue preventing Elimination Bounty targets from appearing on the Mini Map.
- Fixed an issue preventing the party leader from joining a match despite the rest of the party successfully doing so.
- Fixed an issue with Backpack navigation and management while it was full.
- Fixed an issue causing players to spawn into a match with a loadout different from the one selected in the live lobby.
- Fixed an issue causing players to be redeployed under the map in Resurgence Modes.
- Fixed an issue causing some weapon models to disappear while aiming down sights.
- Fixed an issue with the number of available charges after deploying the Rebreather Field Upgrade.
- Fixed an issue causing all Voice Chat to be disabled even if the player has it enabled.
- Fixed an issue causing squad widget information icons to overlap with the health bar.
- Fixed an issue that was wrongly awarding players the Pacifist accolade.
- Fixed an issue allowing players to skip animations while using the Portable Redeploy Drone.
- Fixed an issue causing Ping markers on the compass at the top of the player screen to appear under the compass text.
- Fixed an issue allowing the Heartbeat Sensor to be used after the battery is depleted.
- Fixed an issue with text overlap on the menu for challenges and tokens.
- Fixed an issue causing the Gas Mask HUD effect to remain on screen after stowing or unequipping the Gas Mask.
- Fixed an issue that caused players to lose the Gulag match despite successfully using the vertical ascender during overtime.
- Fixed an issue causing playlist buttons to queue a player for modes other than the intended one.
- Fixed an issue preventing the countdown sound and text from appearing in the live lobby.
- Fixed an issue causing a dev error when attempting to rejoin a Private Match.
- Fixed an issue causing incorrect player levels to appear on Calling Cards after having been eliminated.
- Fixed an issue causing Field Upgrades to disappear while looted during an active DDOS.
- Fixed an issue causing missing or incorrect Mode names in the Private Match menu.
- Fixed several issues causing clipping or improper placement of weapon parts while in an Operator's hands.
- Fixed several issues with improper texture or model behavior for various Operators and Vehicles.
- Fixed an issue causing improper floating loot card overlap.
- Fixed several issues with weapon Blueprint textures and lighting.
- Fixed an issue causing incorrect or missing text while sending whispers via the social menu.
- Fixed an issue in the leaderboard causing "Highest Winstreak" to appear as "Highest Killstreak".
- Fixed an issue preventing the progress bar from appearing during a Data Heist Public Event.
- Fixed an issue causing the menu to perform poorly or occasionally black screen.
- Fixed an issue that would kick the player back to the main menu while navigating Operator selection.
- Fixed an issue causing assimilation options to appear on the ping wheel while a player was downed.
- Fixed an issue causing extended respawn times in the live lobby following multiple deaths.
- Fixed an issue causing weapon reserve ammunition to appear on the Gunsmith menu.
- Fixed an issue that would cause unintended behavior during infil if a player was previously tethered to an ascender.
- Fixed an issue causing Plate Carriers to appear in game as Armor Vests.