Call of Duty: Warzone Patch Notes Reveal Marksman Rifle Nerf and Bug Fixes

Call of Duty: Warzone has gotten a brand new update that balances weapons, fixes bugs, and more. Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the biggest games out there right now, but it is constantly being updated, tweaked, and fine-tuned. The player base is very vocal and always offering their feedback, even when it comes in bizarre forms. Just weeks ago, players were getting angry because teams of 4 were using a strategy called "stacking", which essentially just sees a squad sticking very close to each other to eliminate enemies... AKA teamwork. It's nothing too innovative, but it didn't stop players from getting furious about it.

Nevertheless, Call of Duty: Warzone has released a new update ahead of the release of Season One Reloaded which will add new features and content such as an alternative way to win. Players will be able to exfil from matches early if they choose to, so long as they have enough in-game money. This update fixes a number of bugs and adjusts weapons, such as nerfing the Interceptor which is one of the most used marksman rifles in the game. It could take down in enemy in a bullet or two if you placed your shots right, but now it may take a bit more effort to kill someone with it as the damage has been reduced. You can find the full patch notes below.

BUG FIXES



Fixed an issue preventing CDL Team Bundles from unlocking properly when purchased from the Store.

Fixed an issue causing Event progress to not track properly on the front-end menu.

Fixed an issue preventing Emblems from being awarded properly for Prestige Level progress.

Fixed an issue causing some Soap Operator Skins to not have appropriate menu imagery and text.

WARZONE

WEAPONS

Weapon Adjustments

Please note that additional weapon adjustments will be going live in the Season 1 Reloaded update which is slated to release on January 17th, 2024.

» Marksman Rifle «

MTZ Interceptor (MWIII)

Max Damage reduced to 85, down from 95 Min Damage reduced to 78, down from 84



Attachment Adjustments



» Ammunition «

Snake Shot This attachment will be reenabled with the scheduled Playlist update at 10 AM PT. Damage per pellet at max range reduced to 12, down from 34





BUG FIXES

Fixed more collision issues with various elements across Urzikstan allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to duplicate Loadout Drop Markers.

Fixed an issue causing the Dead Silence icon to unintendedly appear in the killcam.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to exploit the Cash deposit balloon in Plunder.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to duplicate items in the Backpack menu.

Fixed an issue causing Players to get stuck in the Gulag.

Fixed an issue causing the After Action Report to end abruptly.

Fixed an issue causing some Attachments to not appear correctly when equipped on certain Weapons.

Fixed an issue preventing the Dual Kamas unlock challenge from tracking properly.