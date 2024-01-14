Call of Duty: Warzone Walks Back Controversial New Feature Before it Even Releases

Call of Duty: Warzone is already getting rid of a new feature before it has released. Call of Duty is a game that lives or dies by its players. It is constantly evolving and changing based on the feedback of players. For years, we have seen players abusing metas, complaining about certain weapons, and more. Players have also asked for certain features and more, but it's all on the developers to figure out what is worthy feedback and what is just noise. Still, sometimes it results in some puzzling design decisions that the community can't fully wrap its head around.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Call of Duty: Warzone would add a new way to win a match. Players would be able to get a large sum of money and then head to a buy station to buy a Covert Exfil. Only five of these would be available each match, but it would allow you the chance to escape the battle at any point and stay alive. In theory, this was to allow people to find and secure Weapon Cases, another new feature, but players found it to be a strange decision. It felt like Modern Warfare 2's DMZ was finding its way into Warzone and players began to question why they wouldn't just continue to support DMZ if it was going to bleed into Warzone. With that said, Raven is now walking back its decision before it was even added to the game..

"Over the last few days, we've seen your feedback about the Covert Exfil feature and have decided not to launch it in standard Battle Royale with Season 1 Reloaded next week. We believe that Covert Exfil and the gameplay loop it provides, paired with the Weapons Case, will make for an exciting addition to Warzone. That said, we'll instead launch both of these features in an upcoming dedicated mode. We're looking forward to the new challenges that these features will provide and to your continued feedback once the mode is available."

Over the last few days, we've seen your feedback about the Covert Exfil feature and have decided not to launch it in standard Battle Royale with Season 1 Reloaded next week.



We believe that Covert Exfil and the gameplay loop it provides, paired with the Weapons Case, will make… — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) January 12, 2024

As of right now, we have no idea when Raven will launch this new mode that supports Cover Exfils, but it may not be until season 2 or later. It could require a lot of extra work, but we'll just have to wait and see. Either way, it's good to see Raven is listening to fans and making sure they don't degrade the experience that players already love.