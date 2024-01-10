Call of Duty: Warzone Adds New Way to Win

Call of Duty: Warzone will now give you a new way to win without being the last man standing. The battle royale genre is one of the most popular genres in gaming right now. It's extremely competitive and is a clear way to demonstrate your skills over dozens of other players. Typically, the only way to win in a battle royale game is to be the last team standing. In theory, you could achieve that without actually ever killing someone, but it's a bit boring as you'd probably have to find a hiding spot and let the circle kill the last players off. In 99% of matches, the winner will at least have one kill given they will likely be pushed into close proximity to the last remaining players.

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the biggest battle royale games out there and a lot of tactics can be implemented to win a game, but it's pretty likely you'll have to kill someone in order to get the win. Now, that's not the case at all. As part of the new Season One Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Raven is adding a new way to win a Warzone match, Simply collect a ton of money before the Gulag closes and you'll have the opportunity to exfil the map via a helicopter. There will only be 5 of these per match, so it is limited, but it does give you a way to survive the Warzone. It seems this is a way to keep Weapon Cases, a new system that allows players who survive the match to keep a lucrative reward that spawns in every match. Having a Weapon Case marks you for everyone to see, so obviously it would be a challenge to win the game with these by normal circumstances and an exfil will likely make the most sense. You can view an official description of the Covert Exfil mechanic below.

"Speaking of Covert Exfil, players can now exfil the match early with the help of a Covert Exfil. With only five exfils available to purchase per match — for a high price — in Buy Stations before the Gulag closes, a Covert Exfil calls in a helicopter that can fly any player out of the match, ideally with the Weapon Case in their possession. Players can also compete to earn the most successful Covert Exfils with the new Covert Exfil leaderboard stat."

Some players are a bit puzzled by this new system, but it should provide new gameplay opportunities for Warzone. Whether players embrace it or reject it remains to be seen. The game has been pretty fluid with player feedback, so we'll have to see how well integrated it all is.