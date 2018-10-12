Exclusive First Look at ‘Call of Duty: Zombies 2’ Cover

With Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 out now, fans of the long-standing shooter series are getting down on some good ol’-fashioned Zombies as we speak. To keep that undead love going, we are excited to reveal your first look at the cover for the fourth issue of the Call of Duty: Zombies 2 comic series!

The first issue of this series made its debut back in September and instantly enthralled fans of the zombie genre. Now the same team is back for a new issue and a completely different adventure. With writer Justin Jordan at the helm alongside Andres Ponce as the penciller, Maruo Vargos as the inker, and Dan Jackson as the colorist, the latest issue promises an even darker narrative than its previous installments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve also got your exclusive first look at the foreboding cover art by E.M Gist below:

As far as the latest adventure goes, Dark Horse tells us the following: “Pieces are in motion that shadowy forces have long been putting into place. They believe what comes next cannot be stopped. Little do they know an unlikely group is about to be assembled, by a woman they should not have crossed.”

This miniseries is the prequel to the original Call of Duty: Zombies comics that came out in 2016 and offer an inside look at what started the events in the previous story. With thrilling writing, a gut-wrenching art style, and interesting new characters to meet, Call of Duty: Zombies 2 is the perfect addition to any horror lover’s shelf.

The fourth issue goes on sale January 9, 2019, just after the holiday season.