Call of Duty Players Loving New Firebase Z Zombies Map

Finally, a couple of months after the initial launch, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has released its second Zombies map. Firebase Z continues the story of Die Maschine, but it takes place in Vietnam, and features a transporter that takes players between two distinct areas of the map. It's a pretty solid departure from Die Maschine, which seems to be a great thing for a lot of the folks who have already started burning through the fight.

A lot of people enjoyed Die Maschine, but just one look at the Firebase Z hashtag on Twitter and it's clear that players are digging this new map a lot more. There is quite a lot to do, and the tasks you're given are a little bit easier to comprehend. Plus, Firebase Z has a much richer story than its predecessor, one that includes Samantha Maxis and ties into the other Zombies maps of the past.

Nothing in Call of Duty is ever universally beloved, but the early reactions regarding Firebase Z make it seem really close.

Take a look below at what other players have to say about the brand new Zombies map on Black Ops Cold War.