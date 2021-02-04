Call of Duty Players Loving New Firebase Z Zombies Map
Finally, a couple of months after the initial launch, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has released its second Zombies map. Firebase Z continues the story of Die Maschine, but it takes place in Vietnam, and features a transporter that takes players between two distinct areas of the map. It's a pretty solid departure from Die Maschine, which seems to be a great thing for a lot of the folks who have already started burning through the fight.
A lot of people enjoyed Die Maschine, but just one look at the Firebase Z hashtag on Twitter and it's clear that players are digging this new map a lot more. There is quite a lot to do, and the tasks you're given are a little bit easier to comprehend. Plus, Firebase Z has a much richer story than its predecessor, one that includes Samantha Maxis and ties into the other Zombies maps of the past.
Nothing in Call of Duty is ever universally beloved, but the early reactions regarding Firebase Z make it seem really close.
Take a look below at what other players have to say about the brand new Zombies map on Black Ops Cold War.
Tier 3 Happiness
prevnext
#FireBaseZ Tier 3 makes me wanna cry with happiness pic.twitter.com/u0gfMEXOnV— J_TheHealMain (@thehealmain) February 4, 2021
Super Fun
prevnext
FireBaseZ is super fun! Got the R.A.I. K-84 first legendary reward from the trial machine and got to 36 first game before the randoms I was playing with wanted to exfil. @Treyarch killed it! Can't wait to see the EE— Chronick at war (@NickLewis88) February 4, 2021
Really Cool Map
prevnext
Yooooo played my first game of Firebase Z @Treyarch had a lot of fun playing it really cool map🤙🏼🤙🏼— Mark Smith (@ace_idimensions) February 4, 2021
10x Better
prevnext
I love the new #FirebaseZ Zombies Map so much, it is 10x Better than Die Maschine.— Shane | Dynamic (@iTzDynamic) February 4, 2021
Well Done
prevnext
#FirebaseZ is literally a great mixture of lore, intel, gameplay mechanics, and map layout. Well done @Treyarch— Dev_Zaveri711 (@BrownBoyNK) February 4, 2021
Truly Amazing
prevnext
The new Wonder Weapon Ray-K on #FirebaseZ Zombies is just truly amazing, it literally melts zombies within seconds.— Shane | Dynamic (@iTzDynamic) February 4, 2021
New Wonder Weapon
prevnext
RAY-K on the new Zombies map FirebaseZ. I love this new wonder weapon it's so badass 😯#ColdWarZombies #FirebaseZ pic.twitter.com/nuEhXjfkzm— MYxNINJAxRIOT (@myxninjaxriot22) February 4, 2021
Fun and Challenging
prevnext
Tried the new #FirebaseZ map in #BlackOpsColdWarZombies and it's quite fun and challenging. Will prolly keep me entertained for the next week or so. pic.twitter.com/tDXqIi35AT— _/| MΔRI❍¹² 🕊 ΘDD ΞYΞ (@Mario_OGz) February 4, 2021
Beautiful
prevnext
this thing is beautiful #FirebaseZ pic.twitter.com/HkhxOAd2UX— Brad (@BradLikesTweets) February 4, 2021
Great Success
prev
Round 50+ on #FirebaseZ on my FIRST ATTEMPT!— Jon (@MrDalekJD) February 4, 2021
Pretty happy with that 😁 pic.twitter.com/8cpOJOjZjP