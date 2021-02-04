Call of Duty: Zombies Firebase Z Map Finally Live on Black Ops Cold War

✖

The newest chapter of the Call of Duty: Zombies saga is finally available to play. The latest Season 1 update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War went live on Thursday morning, adding Firebase Z as well as some cosmetics and the popular Express multiplayer map. A couple of months after Black Ops Cold War launched, players now have the chance to continue the Dark Aether story that began in the game's first Zombies map, Die Maschine.

This new Zombies map and story continues to deal with the Dark Aether that was introduced in Die Maschine, but it also features Samantha Maxis, a longtime character in the Call of Duty: Zombies saga. Firebase Z is part of a free update that, as of Thursday morning, can be downloaded to all versions of Black Ops Cold War.

Firebase Z takes place in Vietnam, which makes sense given the overall setting of Black Ops Cold War. In fact, depending on what choices you made during the final mission of the campaign, you might have already seen some zombies pop up in the jungles of Vietnam.

The map is split up into two central locations. There's the outpost, which is where all of the zombie experiments actually took place, and the village, where all of the scientists working on the projects lived. Like in the previous Moon map, there will be a teleporter to take you between the outpost and the village.

In addition to the Firebase Z map, the update has added new zombies from the map to all the Onslaught mode, which can be played at a variety of different locations.

Get an inside look at #FirebaseZ with veterans of the Treyarch Zombies team: Corky Lehmkuhl, Craig Houston, Anthony Saunders, Collin Ayers, and Mark Maestas. The Dark Aether story continues on February 4th. #BlackOpsColdWar #Zombies pic.twitter.com/6uxaBZKn6d — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 2, 2021

“The arrival of ‘Firebase Z’ will also introduce new enemy types into the mix on every Onslaught map in the same update,” Treyarch said. “We’d tell you what (or who?) they are, but then we’re getting into spoiler territory. Nice try.”

Earlier this week, prior to the launch of Firebase Z, the developers of the Zombies map broke down some of its details in a video. You can check it out above.

Are you excited to give Firebaze Z a try? Let us know in the comments!