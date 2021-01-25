Call of Duty League Pro Forced to Retire at 25 After Thumb Injury

✖

Call of Duty League professional player Tommy "ZooMaa" Paparatto has announced an abrupt retirement from the world of esports. ZooMaa was a member of the New York Subliners, but has announced that an issue with his thumb will prevent him from continuing to play at a competitive level. The injury makes it difficult for ZooMaa to play using a controller's analogue stick, though he has less difficulty using a keyboard and mouse. While ZooMaa will no longer be able to compete as a member of the Subliners in Call of Duty League, he will continue to stream.

According to a post from ZooMaa, the now former professional player began struggling with weakness in his thumb and wrist during his time with FaZe Clan. While he underwent surgery at the time and was able to come back to playing, the injury has now resurfaced, causing him significant pain. ZooMaa's spot on the Subliners will now be filled by Obaid "Asim" Asim. Following the announcement of his replacement, ZooMaa shared the video from the Subliners, clearly throwing support behind Asim.

It will be interesting to see how the Subliners do with Asim now in the role! Asim had been playing with the team since November, so he should have little difficulty adapting to their style of play. Despite this fact, ZooMaa was easily one of the best competitive Call of Duty players, and he'll be missed by fans. On social media, the former member of the Subliners received heavy support from fans, with many wishing him all the best.

Given ZooMaa's level of talent, it's not hard to imagine that he will find quite a bit of success with streaming and content creation. It might not offer the same competitive level that ZooMaa is used to, but the former pro has accumulated a lot of fans in his time competing at a professional level. It's not hard to imagine a lot of those fans continuing to follow his exploits, no matter what he does next. His young age makes his sudden departure from esports all the more disappointing, but it's clear that there's still quite a bit more to ZooMaa's story that remains unwritten.

Are you a fan of the New York Subliners? Have you been following ZooMaa's exploits in Call of Duty League? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!