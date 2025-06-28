Latest Call of Duty and Gundam Collab Includes Four Iconic Mobile Suits

After several days of teasing and unleashing new trailers, Activision has officially revealed Call of Duty: Mobile‘s full Gundam collab. The company has unleashed a new video for the crossover featuring the Freedom Gundam from Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, the Deathscythe Gundam from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, and the Nu Gundam and Sazabi from Char’s Counterattack. All four Gundams can be unlocked as Operator Skins through the special Gundam Forever Operator Series Armory, coming out as part of Season Six of Call of Duty: Mobile. The Operator Skins are Proton – Nu Gundam, Reaper – Sazabi, Ethan – Freedom Gundam, and Synaptic – Gundam Deathscythe Hell. Call of Duty: Mobile Season Six will officially begin on July 2nd at 5 PM PT when the Gundams arrive in the game, making them a fun summer surprise.

Activision had initially teased a collaboration with a teaser that showed a mobile suit flying above a planet. The corporation would deliver more substantial trailers that foreshadow what the partnership will entail, including teasers for the Freedom Gundam and the Gundam Deathscythe Hell. The new Call of Duty: Mobile partnership is a follow-up to the previous crossover between Gundam and Call of Duty from 2024. Operator Skins based on the Gundam RX-78-2, MS-06S Zaku II, and Gundam Aerial were released in 2024 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone.

What Will Call of Duty: Mobile Season Six Include?

As part of the Gundam collaboration and Season Six, a new mode called Gundam Team Deathmatch will be arriving in Call of Duty: Mobile for a limited time. It’s a 4v4 game match where players choose a fixed loadout and operator between the four available Gundam Operator Skins. The Gundam Team Deathmatch is played in third-person on a new map based on the Gundam franchise, made specifically for the mode. The Call of Duty: Mobile Blog informs players to keep an eye on the mode for new rewards while playing it. There will be a mixture of paid and free content for players to try out during Season Six, including the Survival of the Fittest event that focuses on the new Gundam Team Deathmatch game mode.

Competing in the event will give the players the chance to earn high-quality rewards, including the legendary weapon J358 – Fin Funnel v Gundam, Urban Tracker – Defense Force, Cyro Bomb – Haro (reskin), and Emote – Haro Team. The new Gundam-theme Weapon Blueprints are the Krig 6 – Sword of the Blue Skies, Locus – Red Comet, Fennec – Axis Miracle, M13 – Glory of Shadows, and the Beam Scissors – Gundam Deathscythe Hell. Pairing up specific Gundam Operators and Weapon Blueprints unlocks stylized Operator Skills. Each Gundam Operator Skin comes with its own Finishing Move and unique lobby screen when loading.

The Season Six battle pass has free and premium items that players can purchase with in-game monetization or real-life money. The free version of the battle pass includes a bolt-action 3-Line Rifle and a new Marksman Rifle from World War II, designed to inflict high damage with good accuracy. Every other Free tier reward has a variation of Skins, Blueprints, and Vault Coins. The premium pass tiers for the battle pass give players the chance to gain special Weapon Blueprints, including BP50 — Pathripper, Oden — Maevwat Technical, PDW-57 — Rocket Re-Entry, BY15 — Dark Moon, and the 3-Line Rifle — Geo Thermal Line.