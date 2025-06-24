Gundam Wing Brings an Iconic Mobile Suit to Call of Duty

Activision continues rolling out short teasers promoting the upcoming Gundam crossover with Call of Duty: Mobile. The game company initially began with a video of a mobile suit flying over the planet before releasing a much more substantial teaser featuring the Freedom Gundam from Mobile Suit Gundam Seed. Activision has now released a new CGI teaser, revealing that another iconic Gundam will be arriving in the game, and this time it’s a robot from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing. The new footage features a mysterious mobile suit clad in shadow, ending on a good shot of its face. While it is hard to make out certain parts of the mecha, specific features and its face seem to point to the Gundam Deathscythe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whereas previous teasers advertised the upcoming cross-promotion as Call of Duty: Mobile x Gundam, the Deathscythe teaser is instead labeled as Call of Duty: Mobile x 30th Anniversary Gundam Wing. Sunrise Studios and Bandai Namco have been celebrating the anniversary of Mobile Suit Gundam Wing with several crossovers, most notably with special skins for Overwatch 2. Interestingly, Call of Duty: Mobile isn’t featuring the much more iconic Wing Gundam mobile suit for its cross-promotion, instead opting for one of the show’s secondary protagonists’ mechas. The darker coloration of the Deathscythe may offer a different variety among the other Gundam-based cosmetics.

What Fans Should Expect for Call of Duty: Mobile x 30th Anniversary Gundam Wing

Play video

The Call of Duty: Mobile and Gundam partnership will be part of the game’s Season Six, with the one mecha from Gundam Wing expected to arrive on July 2nd, 20215, at 5 PM PT. Activision has partnered with Sunrise and Bandai before for a different Gundam crossover for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone in 2024. The previous Gundam and Call of Duty collaboration included Operator Skins based on the Gundam RX-78-2, the Red Zaku II, and the Gundam Aerial. Each skin came in a bundle, each coming with Blueprints, Charms, an exclusive loading screen, an Emblem, Weapon Stickers, Large Decals, and an animated Calling Card. The Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit – MS-06S Zaku II bundle has the “Searing Slash” finishing move for the Zaku II skin, and the Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit – RX-78-2 Gundam bundle has the “Newtype Finisher” for the RX-78-2 skin. The Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit – XVX-016 Gundam Aerial did not come with a finishing move.

Activision likely chose the classic RX-78-2 and Zaku II for the initial collaboration because they were the two main mechas in the very first Mobile Suit Gundam anime from 1979. The Gundam Aerial was probably chosen alongside the other because it was the lead Gundam in the then most recent Gundam show, The Witch from Mercury, which only recently ended its second season when the first collaboration was released. Witch from Mercury was succeeded by Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, which will only recently end its twelve-episode run on June 24th. It’s unknown if the Freedom Gundam or the Gundam Deathscythe will be making their way onto other Call of Duty titles, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone.