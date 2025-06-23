Gundam Is Coming Back to Call of Duty (With a Catch)

Activision has unveiled a brand-new trailer promoting its upcoming Call of Duty and Mobile Suit Gundam partnership. The two properties have collaborated before, adding operator skins based on the Gundam RX-78-2, MS-06S Zaku II, and Gundam Aerial in 2024 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone. This new Call of Duty and Gundam crossover is only for the Call of Duty: Mobile game. Activision released a teaser a few days ago to promote the latest collaboration, but the new trailer gives viewers new insight into what the partnership entails. The first part of the trailer is filtered to look like an old-timey movie, with degraded coloring and a smaller frame.

The video suddenly switches to modern when a large shadow begins looming over it. The trailer ends with a dramatic view of the Freedom Gundam from Mobile Suit Gundam Seed. The trailer’s tagline is, “Standing in the shadow of a titan.” Titans have various meanings within the context of this collaboration, with the most obvious being the size of the Freedom Gundam compared to a normal soldier. However, there was a faction called the Titans in Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam, possibly hinting at a direct connection between the new collab and Zeta Gundam. On that note, Call of Duty has also done collaborations with Attack on Titan.

What Should Players Expect with The Call of Duty: Mobile and Gundam Collab?

Play video

The Freedom Gundam is the only confirmed mecha to be part of the collaboration. The previous Call of Duty and Gundam partnership incorporated three bundles, including an Operator Skin, Blueprints, Charms, an exclusive loading screen, Emblem, Weapon Stickers, Large Decals, an animated Calling Card, and a special finishing move. The Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit – MS-06S Zaku II bundle has the “Searing Slash” finishing move for the Zaku II skin, and the Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit – RX-78-2 Gundam bundle has the “Newtype Finisher” for the RX-78-2 skin, whereas the Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit – XVX-016 Gundam Aerial did not come with a finishing move.

The new Call of Duty: Mobile and Gundam collaboration will be part of Season 6 of the game, which is expected to begin on June 29th, 2025, at 5 PM PT. The classic RX-78-2 and Zaku II were likely chosen for the initial collaboration because they were the two lead mechas of the very first Mobile Suit Gundam anime. The Gundam Aerial was probably chosen because it was the lead Gundam in the then most recent Gundam show, The Witch from Mercury, which only recently ended its second season when the first collaboration was released. Mobile Suit Gundam Seed is one of the most popular anime in Asian, potentially explaining why Activision chose the Freedom Gundam to include in its mobile game. The company may want the new collaboration to entice players in Asia by including one of the most popular mobile suits on the continent. Activision hasn’t confirmed if the new Gundam collaboration will launch in other Call of Duty titles, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone.