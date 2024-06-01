Call of Duty Kicks Off Gundam Crossover with First Bundle and a New Trailer

Activision and Bandai Namco teased recently that Call of Duty would be adding Mobile Suit Gundam cosmetics soon, a crossover that would've seemed unlikely years ago but now isn't that unbelievable at all after Call of Duty's gotten collabs with things like Doom, Dune: Part 2, and more. Once the crossover was confirmed, three different bundles were announced, but release dates weren't offered. That's changed now that Activision and Bandai Namco have put the first of those three Gundam bundles in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone with the other two set to release at later dates.

The first of these Mobile Suit Gundam crossovers in the Call of Duty games is highlighted by the MS-06S Zaku II Operator skin for Swagger. For those who are not as familiar with Gundam but are intrigued by the crossover now, that's the big red suit seen in the trailer below. It comes with a blueprint for the AMR9, another for the Longbow, a melee weaopn skin, a finishing move, and a calling card, and the whole bundle can be yours for 2,400 COD Points.

"The 'Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit – MS-06S Zaku II' offers a commander type mobile suit in the form of the 'MS-06S Zaku II' Operator Skin, accompanied by three Blueprints, a Charm, Loading Screen, Large Decal, two Weapon Stickers, Emblem, an animated Calling Card, and the 'Searing Slash' Finishing Move," a post from the Call of Duty team confirmed prior to this bundle going live today.

Even if you're only casually familiar with Gundam, the most recognizable of these three bundles should be the RX-78-2 Gundam. Expectedly, that one is releasing last so that the other bundles are put in front of players first. More details on those other two bundles as well as the dates on which they'll release can be found below:

Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit – RX-78-2 Gundam

"The 'Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit – RX-78-2 Gundam' Bundle includes the 'RX-78-2 Gundam' Operator Skin — the legendary mobile suit that started it all — plus three Blueprints, two Charms, Loading Screen, Emblem, two Weapon Stickers, Large Decal, an animated Calling Card, and the 'Newtype Finisher' Finishing Move."

Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit – XVX-016 Gundam Aerial (June 3rd)

"The 'Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit – XVX-016 Gundam Aerial' Bundle comes with the high-performance 'XVX-016 Gundam Aerial' Operator Skin, three Blueprints, three Charms, two Large Decals, Emblem, three Weapon Stickers, three Loading Screens, and an animated Calling Card."

Call of Duty's first Gundam bundle is live in the in-game COD Store now.