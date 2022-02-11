Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Sequel First Details Revealed

Yesterday, Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward and prominent COD leakers took to Twitter to tease news for today, February 11. According to the former, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was set to be revealed, but when Infinity Ward also chimed in with its own tease, many began to wonder if the rumored Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 would also be revealed, despite previous rumors suggesting it wouldn’t be revealed until this summer. Fast-forward, and now we have some official news.

Activision shared a blog post on Friday that talked about the state of Call of Duty’s various experiences and what’s to come. In that post, it was confirmed that the Call of Duty game releasing this year will be a sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that released in 2019. Activision also confirmed the following news:

First Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Sequel Details

This year’s Call of Duty is a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019.

The new game and a new Warzone experience are designed together from the ground-up.

Expect a massive evolution of Battle Royale with all-new playspace and a new sandbox mode.

A new engine powers both the new Call of Duty game release and Warzone.

Development on both the new Call of Duty and the Warzone experience is being led by Infinity Ward.

Alternating between Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer Games, and Treyarch, the Call of Duty series has been on a bit of a rollercoaster lately. In October 2019, Infinity Ward rebooted Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in the form of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which ended up being one of the best-selling entries in the series to date and an important rejuvenation for the series, which had seen better days up until this point. A few months later, in March 2020, Call of Duty: Warzone was released by Infinity Ward, the series’ second take on battle royale. Upon release, Warzone exploded in popularity, and in the process, Activision was making more money than ever on the series.

Since then, Warzone has remained at the forefront of the industry, but two underwhelming COD games have released. In 2020, Treyarch released Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and in 2021 Sledgehammer Games released Call of Duty: Vanguard. Being Call of Duty games, both games were the best-selling games of their respective year, but sales experienced a dip by series’ standards, and they failed to be as impactful as previous entries in the series. As this all happened, Raven Software took over Call of Duty: Warzone development from Infinity Ward, and now we are here, hearing about what’s next for the series.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. Meanwhile, for more coverage on all things Call of Duty — including not just the latest on the console games, but the latest on COD Mobile — click here.