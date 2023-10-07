Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Nerfs Controversial New Feature

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has nerfed one of its most controversial new pieces of equipment. Call of Duty is a franchise that is constantly being updated. This isn't just to add new content, but also because things are frequently being broken or need balancing. Ideally, a lot of these things can be caught before launch via betas to ensure a smooth launch. Fans have been playing the Modern Warfare 3 beta this weekend and providing feedback to Sledgehammer Games on how to improve the new title. Some Call of Duty fans have pointed out in past years that they don't always feel listened to and now, Sledgehammer Games is doing its best to try and apply the bits of feedback it has gotten.

One of the loudest criticisms of Modern Warfare 3 is the fact that it includes a special ability known as Battle Rage. When activated, your character will huff some kind of gas and it will make them stronger for a brief amount of time. However, what players noticed during both the beta and early creator streams at CoD Next is that this thing basically made people invincible. They would essentially heal immediately after taking damage for 10 straight seconds, meaning they could survive just about any gunfight. Thankfully, Sledgehammer Games heard this was upsetting players and applied some changes. Now, Battle Rage still makes you a bit stronger and has benefits, but it doesn't seem to be nearly as OP and you can still win a battle against someone using it. You can view the changes below.

- Reduced max duration from 10s to 6s

- Kills will no longer increase the effect duration

- Health regeneration now begins upon killing an enemy

- Incoming damage will now interrupt health regeneration

- Removed increased health regeneration speed

We can probably expect more tweaks to Battle Rage and other equipment throughout the beta as well as when the game officially launches. So far, it seems that fans are pretty excited about Modern Warfare 3 featuring so many long-requested improvements such as faster movement, slide canceling, and more. It'll be interesting to see how things change and evolve in the coming months, but it appears to be a solid start for Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 Beta

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta will run for two weekends with the first one being exclusive to PlayStation. There will also be different days that allow different types of players to get in based on whether or not they pre-ordered. You can view the dates below.