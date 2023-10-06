Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Reveals Exclusive PlayStation Operator

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will have a PlayStation exclusive operator. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises in all of entertainment and that has led to a lot of companies trying to spend tons of money to be involved with it. Since the Xbox 360 era, platform holders have been bidding over marketing rights to the Call of Duty franchise. This has allowed a company like Xbox the opportunity to boast about being "the place to play" the series with early access to things like map packs. However, things changed quite dramatically once PlayStation acquired the marketing rights starting with Black Ops 3 in 2015. PlayStation leveraged early access to betas, exclusive modes/content, and even early access to entire games such as the campaigns for the remastered Modern Warfare games.

Fans have criticized this as being anti-consumer as it prevents players from having access to the same content unless they spend an extra $400 – $500 on a different machine. Nevertheless, PlayStation still has a deal in place with Call of Duty up until next year so Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will have some exclusive content. On top of players being able to get into the beta right now on PlayStation, there will also be an exclusive operator to use on PlayStation when the full game launches. The character is know as Elodie "Lockpick" Micheaux and will be available to those who pre-order on PlayStation. As the name might suggest, she is a thief who is an expert at things like cracking safes, but she is also very deadly. As seen in the trailer, she can take on quite a few foes and come away unscathed. She comes with a high-tech-looking skull mask, braided hair, and a blue camo suit. Her bundle will also include an SMG blueprint and a special knife that match her aesthetic.

It's worth noting there is a special disclaimer that notes the content will be exclusive to PlayStation until November 9th, 2024. However, by that time, the next Call of Duty will likely be out and players probably won't care anymore. Microsoft is also reportedly looking to close its acquisition of Activision on October 13th. It has been noted that Xbox doesn't plan to offer any kind of exclusives beyond Xbox Game Pass availability for Call of Duty in the future, so this could be the last exclusive bundle we ever see in the franchise.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th.